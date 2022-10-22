Dinesh Karthik pens heartfelt note for India skipper Rohit Sharma on Instagram

Dinesh Karthik thanks Rohit Sharma in heartfelt note

The duo of Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma have come a long way since they played together for India at the T20 World Cup 2007. 15 years later the pair reunited for India's latest World Cup adventure in Australia, and Karthik has taken to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for Rohit, thanking him for 'believing' in DK.

Ahead of India's high-octane versus Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022, Karthik took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt caption, while re-sharing a video posted by ICC.

In the video, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting hails the Tamil Nadu batsman as one the best finishers in the T20 format right now. Dinesh Karthik and Ricky Ponting spent time together at Mumbai Indians (MI) and thus they share a good bond.

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman thus thanked Ponting, while also lauding Rohit for his continued support along the way.

"For a man who went through all this, believed in me and always had time for me and showed me there is light at the end of the tunnel for that I'm ever grateful, that for me is @rohitsharma4," wrote Karthik, along with a heart emoji.

"Easily one of my favvv cricketers growing up and I loved every minute I spent with him during my time with MI. A champion leader and an astute reader of the game and the fiercest competitor you could meet and I love that about him," remarked the Tamil Nadu batter about Ricky Ponting in the same post.

"Thanks Ricky for these beautiful words, which means a hell of a lot to me. I'm hoping to spend some time in the near future with you," he added further.

Having usurped Rishabh Pant as India's first-choice wicketkeeper, Karthik and Team India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23, Sunday.