Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant? Saba Karim names his preferred pick ahead IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash

Saba Karim names his preferred pick among Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant

Heading into the Asia Cup 2022, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma faces a selection dilemma, as he might have to choose one among Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik as his preferred choice for the wicketkeeper. While Karthik has been a revelation since IPL 2022, Pant remains a force to be reckoned with.

Former India cricketer and ex-member of the senior selection committee, Saba Karim has chosen Pant over Karthik as his preferred choice, while he also included Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in his playing XI.

Karim stated that Pant brings an x-factor to the side, which Team India fans saw first-hand as he was unplayable at times during India's tour of England. Despite his age, Pant, 24 is an integral part of the Indian side.

With Virat Kohli and KL Rahul set to return to India's playing eleven ahead of their Asia Cup campaign opener against Pakistan on Sunday, it means that there is only one batting slot left for the wicketkeeper, implying a toss-up between Pant and Karthik.

"Well in my 11, I could've only picked one wicketkeeper batter, because if I'm getting in KL Rahul and Virat Kohli that leaves me with the choice of picking only one player between Dinesh Kartik and Rishabh Pant."

"I've gone ahead with Rishabh Pant because he's such an X-Factor for India and I can see him delivering some stellar performances even this Asia Cup," said Karim on 'Sports Over The Top show' on Sports18.

Karim remarked that picking Pant ahead of Karthik will give India the space to play with five bowlers, which doesn`t leave room for both keepers to be in the playing eleven.

"I'm also preferring a combination which allows me to play five wicket-taking bowlers. On top of that, I have Hardik Pandya as my sixth bowling option. So, if I go in with this kind of combination then I don't have space for two wicketkeepers."

India and Pakistan open their Asia Cup Group A campaign in a much-anticipated clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, which will mark the resumption of the 'greatest rivalry' in the world of cricket.

This will also be the first meeting between these two teams after facing off in the Men's T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, where Pakistan secured a resounding 10-wicket victory over India, their first such victory in Men's World Cups.

