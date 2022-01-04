'If Virat Kohli returns, one of them has to give way': Dinesh Karthik on Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane's poor form

While the Indian Test team is reaching new heights, two players who have been part of every conversation for their poor form in recent times are Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

The runs seem to have dried up for the two middle-order batters and several experts have called for them to be dropped from India's XI. In the ongoing second Test against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the two batters got dismissed cheaply in quick succession.

While the Saurashtra batter scored just three runs, the Mumbai batter was dismissed for a golden duck. This led all to talk about the two senior cricketers and Dinesh Karthik felt that time is running out for the two of them.

Talking to Cricbuzz, the wicketkeeper-batter felt that once skipper Virat Kohli would return either of them would have to make way for him in the next Test. The Tamil Nadu cricketer also stated that India's number three batter hasn't scored a hundred in three years.

"At No. 3 is inarguably the world's best cricket team, to find a spot there for three years and not score a hundred – he (Pujara) will know he's got a long, long rope. To a large extent they are playing because of the potential they have, and the performances they have shown, and obviously, they are senior statesmen [in the team] as well.

"But the long rope they have been given is slowly burning out and you are coming to the end of it. I am very, very sure that they are both aware of it. Also, we have got to see the potential of the players at the back, they have done as well. Now if Virat Kohli returns, you get a feeling that one of the two has to give way," said Dinesh Karthik.

Not just that, the 36-year-old also believes the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid wouldn't hesitate to make bold calls when it comes to the Rahane-Pujara duo. He also mentioned the fact that when Dravid was at the fag end of his career, it was the 33-year-old who did well at the number three spot.

"When Rahul Dravid was at the fag end of his career, it was actually Pujara who came in and did well at that No. 3 spot, put pressure on him to eventually take his spot…Obviously, that circle comes around. I do think Rahul Dravid will have to make a couple of harsh decisions and if that means dropping one or both of them, he'll be open to it because he knows that they have been given a long rope before… You don't want to set the ground ablaze by making the big decisions right at the outset so I think he's waiting and trying to assess what he can contribute to their careers and if it's not meant to be, it's not meant to be," he said.