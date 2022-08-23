Dinesh Karthik's latest pic all decked up in traditional attire has the wittiest caption, take a look

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has had a spectacular 2022 wherein he went from being among the commentary team for India's matches, to being a part of the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2022. While fans must be wondering that DK must be busy gearing up for the all-important Asia Cup clash against Pakistan on August 28, he found time to try out a new avatar.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Dinesh Karthik shared a picture of himself all decked up in traditional attire. He sat in front of a laptop, and it seems that DK also endured a situation that every Indian goes through at some point in their life.

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was spotted wearing a golden-coloured kurta underneath a maroon jacket. DK also wore a 'pagdi cum sehra' and he accessorised his outfit with some heavy jewellery. Naturally, you'd wonder what was the occasion, but Karthik's hilarious caption revealed that it was no special occasion.

Instead, he, just like the rest of us, shopped for unnecessary things on the internet, perhaps out of boredom.

"Moments after I told myself 'I should stop buying unnecessary things online'," read the caption of the pic.

In the pic, the laptop on which DK was working had a note 'Today is your day' written over it, while the caption of his pic also had hashtags #BTS #ShootDays #onlineshopping #mondaymotivation, so maybe he indeed was doing some work.

The veteran was rested for India's tour of Zimbabwe, but he will return to action for the Asia Cup 2022. India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28, Sunday, while Karthik will be expected to fight it out with Rishabh Pant for a place in the playing XI.