Dinesh Karthik joins Sharjah Warriorz ahead of 4th season of ILT20, replaces this player

CRICKET
Dinesh Karthik said he is excited to join the Sharjah Warriorz team for the DP World ILT20 tournament.
Dinesh Karthik, former India wicketkeeper batter, has joined Sharjah Warriorz ahead of the fourth season of the International League T20 (ILT20). Karthik replaced Sri Lankan wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis in the Warriorz squad. "I am very excited to be joining the Sharjah Warriorz team for the DP World ILT20 tournament. I know they are a young team, aspiring to do some special things, and I am happy to be here," he said.
"Sharjah is also one of those iconic stadiums one always wants to play at. And to be a part of the franchise Sharjah Warriorz, makes a dream come true," Karthik said in a release.
It's an expansion of his T20 portfolio as the Chennai cricketer was a part of the Paarl Royals in the SA20 earlier this year, where he made 97 runs in six innings. Karthik is also a part of the think-tank of IPL 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as their batting coach. At RCB, Karthik had worked closely with the big-hitting Australian Tim David, who is one of the overseas players for the Sharjah Warriorz.
In a career of two decades, Karthik has played 412 T20 games, amassing 7,437 runs, with 35 half-centuries at a strike-rate of 136.66. For India, he played 60 T201 matches for 686 runs at a strike-rate of 142.61.
Sharjah Calling Karthik— Sharjah Warriorz (@Sharjahwarriorz) September 30, 2025
The man. The Legend Our excitement has doubled as we welcome @DineshKarthik to the Warriorz family #SharjahWarriorz #ShaanSeSharjah #CapriSports pic.twitter.com/l0LALbTEug
The 40-year-old, on June 1, 2024, announced retirement from all formats of cricket. He last played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator on 22 May that year.