Dinesh Karthik issues apology after unpleasant 'neighbour's wife' remark

After taking up the commentator's role at the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand last month, Dinesh Karthik had earned praises from fellow members and fans alike. However, one comment made by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player had to see him apologise publicly.

The 36-year-old had made an unpleasant comment during the 2nd ODI between England and Sri Lanka on Thursday and received criticism from the people on Twitter.

The wicketkeeper-batsman had drew parallels between cricket bats and the 'neighbours wife' while commentating on the game.

"Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don’t seem to like their bats. They either like another person’s bat. Bats are like a neighbour's wife. They always feel better," said Dinesh Karthik during the 2nd ODI.

However, three days post his comment, Karthik came forward to apologize to the people and said that he received a lot of stick from his mother and wife for his comments.

Returning to the Sky Sports commentary box for the final ODI between England and Sri Lanka, Karthik said, "I want to apologize for what happened last game. It's not really what I intended. I just got it all wrong. I apologize to everybody. It's definitely not the right thing to say. I got a lot of stick from my wife and my mum for saying that."

Some fans came up with positive replies to his apology and the matter was surely settled then.