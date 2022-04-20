Dinesh Karthik is in line for Team India return: Reports

Dinesh Karthik has been in sublime form for RCB in IPL 2022

Arguably one of the revelations this season has been the form of Dinesh Karthik. The 36-year-old has been sublime for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season so far. Of their seven games, RCB have won five matches, and DK has had a big hand in those five wins.

He played a crucial 66-run knock against Delhi Capitals (DC) recently, and has been dismissed just once in the seven games he's played so far.

Despite his age, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman is now making a case for his much-awaited Team India return, with Karthik himself admitting that he wants to be part of the Indian side at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

With scores of 32*(13), 14*(7), 44*(23), 7*(2), 34(14), 66*(34) and 13*(8) in 7 matches so far, the right-handed batter has played a finisher's role for RCB, and if he can continue his rich vein of form, he could be a handy choice come the World Cup in October.

Karthik could well be in contention for a return to the Indian team ahead of the World Cup, as per reports. In a recent report filed by InsideSport, a member of the BCCI selection committee affirmed that the senior batter could be considered for India's upcoming assignment against South Africa, if he were to continue his stellar run.

"The door is open to all who have been consistently performing. We have a few series before the T20 World Cup and if he continues to perform, he will be in consideration," the selector was quoted as saying in the report.

Dinesh Karthik himself affirmed his desire to play for the Indian side, and help the Blue Tigers win a multi-nation tournament, something they haven't done for a while now.

"I want to be in Australia for the T20 World Cup with Indian team. India haven't won a multination tournament in a long time, my aim is to help India and win it for my country," said DK after his stellar match-winning knock against DC earlier.

And that's not all, former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli have also thrown their weight behind Karthik, who has a good chance of donning the Indian jersey again, in their opinion.