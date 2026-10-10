Dinesh Karthik backs impact player rule as Ajinkya Rahane demands it be scrapped ahead of IPL 2027

Dinesh Karthik has backed the IPL Impact Player rule while Ajinkya Rahane has called for its removal ahead of IPL 2027. Explore their contrasting views on the controversial rule, its impact on team strategies and the ongoing debate over its future in the Indian Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik believes the Impact Player rule should continue through at least IPL 2027, arguing that eliminating this divisive regulation mid-cycle wouldn't be prudent. While Karthik acknowledges the rule's drawback in limiting India's development of all-rounders, he supports keeping it in place until 2027. In an interview with Cricbuzz, he explained that franchises constructed their rosters based on the Impact Player rule, making mid-cycle removal inequitable.

Introduced before IPL 2023—after the IPL 2022 mega auction had concluded—the rule operates within the current IPL cycle extending to 2027 following the 2025 mega auction. Karthik stressed that the rule has constrained India's capacity to nurture all-rounders.

"When it first came on (the Impact Player rule), it was very good because there were high-scoring games and a lot of teams were almost chasing those totals down. But strangely, this last season, there were not too many close games.

"It just felt like one team scored a lot, and the other team ended up chasing it down. And if you look at how the Impact Player rule has impacted the IPL, it was quite positive at the start. But slowly and steadily, it started losing the charm and the reason why it was there," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

Karthik advocated that fresh regulations should debut at cycle commencement and be discontinued only after that cycle concludes, reinforcing his position for maintaining the Impact Player rule through 2027.

"When you pick a team, you're picking a team based on 12 players that you're going to use. Now, suddenly, if you make it 11, there could be a team which is not as strong as a 12-player unit but much better as an 11-player one, and that creates an unfair advantage. It is something they could do away with after the end of this season.

"But in general, I do feel it was quite good at the start, but right now it's losing the relevance and importance that it probably provided for the fans and the players as well," he added.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer and IPL captain Ajinkya Rahane has voiced strong opposition to the contentious impact player rule in the Indian Premier League, demanding its elimination.

Rahane joined numerous cricketers in opposing the rule, contending it undermines the development of all-rounders in Indian cricket and serves no beneficial purpose.

“I think it should be taken out,” Rahane, who has led Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in the league, told Cricbuzz.

“I remember last year, before the IPL captains’ meeting, most of the captains said they don’t want the impact player rule. And I think the guidelines or the rules, they have it till 2027. So we don’t know if this year they will take it out or after this year (when) the big auction is coming up, in that they will take it out. But ideally, I feel there is no point or use in having an impact rule,” he added.

The rule has faced criticism for impeding the development of all-rounders in Indian cricket, as franchises frequently substitute batters with bowlers and vice versa to optimize their performance with either bat or ball.

“All-rounders are going out of the game, especially in the IPL. And I am a firm believer that you’ve got to develop your all-rounders. From the Indian team’s point of view, all-rounders are really important. So the impact player rule should be taken out.

“See, why I feel we should take it out is because last year, I don’t want to take any team’s name, but a few teams were probably at 90/7, 100/7, and they ended up getting 200 because of that one impact (rule), one extra batter with that. So, I feel (we should) give some advantage to bowlers, and also all-rounders should be involved in the games thoroughly. They should take it out,” he added.

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