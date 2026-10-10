FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu says 'Qubool Hai' to Nikhat Fatima at Madinah, hopes 'Allah bless our marriage with endless...'

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu says 'Qubool Hai' to Nikhat Fatima at Madinah

Fans demand IPL comeback as AB de Villiers turns back the clock at 42 with blazing 37-ball century in WCL

Fans demand IPL comeback as ABD turns back the clock at 42 with 37-ball century

‘First time in decades’: Meenakshi Sheshadri gets emotional watching Damini on big screen in Auckland

‘First time in decades’: Meenakshi Sheshadri gets emotional watching Damini

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Dinesh Karthik backs impact player rule as Ajinkya Rahane demands it be scrapped ahead of IPL 2027

Dinesh Karthik has backed the IPL Impact Player rule while Ajinkya Rahane has called for its removal ahead of IPL 2027. Explore their contrasting views on the controversial rule, its impact on team strategies and the ongoing debate over its future in the Indian Premier League.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 06:27 PM IST

Dinesh Karthik backs impact player rule as Ajinkya Rahane demands it be scrapped ahead of IPL 2027
Dinesh Karthik and Ajinkya Rahane differ on the IPL Impact Player rule. (AI-generated image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik believes the Impact Player rule should continue through at least IPL 2027, arguing that eliminating this divisive regulation mid-cycle wouldn't be prudent. While Karthik acknowledges the rule's drawback in limiting India's development of all-rounders, he supports keeping it in place until 2027. In an interview with Cricbuzz, he explained that franchises constructed their rosters based on the Impact Player rule, making mid-cycle removal inequitable.

Introduced before IPL 2023—after the IPL 2022 mega auction had concluded—the rule operates within the current IPL cycle extending to 2027 following the 2025 mega auction. Karthik stressed that the rule has constrained India's capacity to nurture all-rounders.

"When it first came on (the Impact Player rule), it was very good because there were high-scoring games and a lot of teams were almost chasing those totals down. But strangely, this last season, there were not too many close games.

"It just felt like one team scored a lot, and the other team ended up chasing it down. And if you look at how the Impact Player rule has impacted the IPL, it was quite positive at the start. But slowly and steadily, it started losing the charm and the reason why it was there," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

Karthik advocated that fresh regulations should debut at cycle commencement and be discontinued only after that cycle concludes, reinforcing his position for maintaining the Impact Player rule through 2027.

"When you pick a team, you're picking a team based on 12 players that you're going to use. Now, suddenly, if you make it 11, there could be a team which is not as strong as a 12-player unit but much better as an 11-player one, and that creates an unfair advantage. It is something they could do away with after the end of this season.

"But in general, I do feel it was quite good at the start, but right now it's losing the relevance and importance that it probably provided for the fans and the players as well," he added.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer and IPL captain Ajinkya Rahane has voiced strong opposition to the contentious impact player rule in the Indian Premier League, demanding its elimination.

Rahane joined numerous cricketers in opposing the rule, contending it undermines the development of all-rounders in Indian cricket and serves no beneficial purpose.

“I think it should be taken out,” Rahane, who has led Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in the league, told Cricbuzz.

“I remember last year, before the IPL captains’ meeting, most of the captains said they don’t want the impact player rule. And I think the guidelines or the rules, they have it till 2027. So we don’t know if this year they will take it out or after this year (when) the big auction is coming up, in that they will take it out. But ideally, I feel there is no point or use in having an impact rule,” he added.

The rule has faced criticism for impeding the development of all-rounders in Indian cricket, as franchises frequently substitute batters with bowlers and vice versa to optimize their performance with either bat or ball.

“All-rounders are going out of the game, especially in the IPL. And I am a firm believer that you’ve got to develop your all-rounders. From the Indian team’s point of view, all-rounders are really important. So the impact player rule should be taken out.

“See, why I feel we should take it out is because last year, I don’t want to take any team’s name, but a few teams were probably at 90/7, 100/7, and they ended up getting 200 because of that one impact (rule), one extra batter with that. So, I feel (we should) give some advantage to bowlers, and also all-rounders should be involved in the games thoroughly. They should take it out,” he added.

Also read| 'I was asked to be ready': Former India batter reveals shock offer to replace Virat Kohli as RCB captain

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu says 'Qubool Hai' to Nikhat Fatima at Madinah, hopes 'Allah bless our marriage with endless...'
Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu says 'Qubool Hai' to Nikhat Fatima at Madinah
'Will fast if they aren't freed': Sonam Wangchuk's ultimatum to Centre over 3,000 detentions in Delhi
'Will fast if they aren't freed': Wangchuk's ultimatum over 3,000 detentions
India’s Sanjay Manjrekar questions democracy, Pakistan’s Danish Kaneria tells Delhi Police to ‘bat first’: Two takes on CJP protest
Sanjay Manjrekar questions democracy, Danish Kaneria tells Police to ‘bat first'
Fans demand IPL comeback as AB de Villiers turns back the clock at 42 with blazing 37-ball century in WCL
Fans demand IPL comeback as ABD turns back the clock at 42 with 37-ball century
‘First time in decades’: Meenakshi Sheshadri gets emotional watching Damini on big screen in Auckland
‘First time in decades’: Meenakshi Sheshadri gets emotional watching Damini
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement