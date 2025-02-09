The incident took place during the 32nd over of the innings when Jos Buttler defended a fuller delivery from Rana by stepping down the track just a bit.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was visibly frustrated with pacer Harshit Rana after he conceded four overthrows during the second ODI against England on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the 37-year-old can be heard saying, "Where is your head at?" (Dimaag kidhar hai tera).

The incident occurred in the 32nd over of the innings as Jos Buttler defended a fuller delivery from Rana by slightly coming down the track. Rana tried to run him out by targeting the stumps, but his throw went awry and evaded keeper KL Rahul, resulting in additional runs. This prompted Rohit's harsh reaction towards the young bowler.

Former England skipper Graeme Swann, who was commentating during the match, observed that Rana's aggression had gotten the better of him in that situation.

"If there is one way to upset your captain? This is it. Just stay calm. I told you earlier about the bit of aggression about him. He is good old-fashioned fast bowler, unfortunately, the aggression got the better of him, four overthrows of his own bowling," Swann said.

Earleir, India made two changes to their playing XI. Virat Kohli returned to the lineup, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was dropped after Kohli missed the first game due to a knee injury. Shreyas Iyer had filled in for Kohli and made a strong impression with a quick fifty. In the second ODI, the team decided to keep Iyer and let Jaiswal go.

Additionally, India included Varun Chakravarthy in place of Kuldeep Yadav. This was a strategic decision, as India is eager to have Varun in the Champions Trophy squad. He performed exceptionally well in the T20I series, making a strong case for the ICC event. India needed to assess Varun's performance in the ODI series before finalizing their decision. He started off well, taking the wicket of Phil Salt in his second over.

