Dilip Vengsarkar slams Sourav Ganguly, reveals his take on Virat Kohli-BCCI row

Ex-India captain Dilip Vengsarkar is upset with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly. The former chairman of selectors feels that the whole fiasco between Virat Kohli and the board could have been handled in a much better way.

While there has been a mixed reaction to the BCCI's call of removing Virat Kohli as the ODI skipper, Ganguly came out in the media and revealed that he had asked Virat Kohli not to step down as the T20I skipper and that the board didn't want two different captains for ODIs and T20I formats.

Subsequently, Virat held a press conference wherein he refuted Ganguly's claims, and revealed that nobody has asked him to not relinquish the T20I captaincy. This led to a big confusion as both Ganguly and Virat issued contradictory statements. As the matter unravelled in the public, Vengsarkar feels that it was an 'unfortunate' incident, and that 'Ganguly had no business speaking on behalf of selectors'.

Speaking in an interview with Khaleej Times, the veteran said, "The thing is that Ganguly had no business to speak on behalf of the selection committee. Ganguly is the president of BCCI. Any issue about selection or captaincy, it's the chairman of the selection committee who should speak."

Vengsarkar further continued, "Ganguly spoke about the whole thing, obviously Virat wanted to make his case clear. I believe it should have been between the chairman of the selection committee and the captain. A captain is selected or removed by the selection committee, that's not Ganguly's jurisdiction at all."

The former Indian skipper also added that Virat deserved a better sending off, for having done so much for Indian cricket, while also adding that BCCI's age-old practice of sacking captains unceremoniously should change.

"It has always been the case right from 1932 (when the first Indian team was selected). Once we saw four captains in five Test matches. But yes, things should change now. Kohli, you have to respect him, he has done so much for the country, so much for Indian cricket. But how they dealt with him, it must have definitely hurt him," concluded the 65-year-old.