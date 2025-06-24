Legendary Indian spinner Dilip Doshi has passed away in London at the age of 77. BCCI shared a post on its X handle, mourning the demise of veteran.

Dilip Doshi, former Indian spinner, is no more. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a post on its official X handle, mourning the demise of the veteran. In its post, BCCI wrote, ''The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India spinner, Dilip Doshi, who has unfortunately passed away in London. May his soul rest in peace.'' Interestingly, Navjot Sidhu, who was on his Hindi commentary duties in the ongoing India vs England Headingley match, mentioned Doshi's name while narrating one of the story related to him and Javed Miandad in the dressing room

Born on December 22, 1947, Dilip Rasiklal Doshi is one of the four Test bowlers who played their 1st game at the age of 30, still managed to take over 100 wickets in their career. He played 33 Tests and 14 ODIs for India between 1979 to 1983, picking 114 and 22 wickets respectively.

Dilip Doshi made his international debut with a Test against Australia on home soil, which was played in Chennai. He emerged as the best bowler from the Indian side, picking up 8 wickets in two innings. Unlike his bowling skills, Dilip Doshi was considered as one of the worst batters in Tests as he a batting average of just 4.60. He also holds a Test record of batting at number 11, with 38 such innings. Dilip Doshi made his ODI debut in 1980 against Australia.

Apart from international cricket, Doshi played first-class cricket for Saurashtra and Bengal in India and also represented Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire in England's county cricket. In his first-class career, he took 898 wickets.