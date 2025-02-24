A video of former Pakistani skipper, Shoaib Malik, is doing rounds on social media wherein he can be seen singing iconic Bollywood song, Dil Ke Armaan, after the Men in Green lost another match in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Check it out here.

A video of former Pakistani skipper Shoaib Malik is all over social media wherein he can be seen singing the iconic Bollywood song 'Dil Ke Armaan' after Rohit Sharma-led Team India thrashed the Men in Green by 6 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. In the viral video shared by 'Rawalpindi Express' Shoaib Akhtar, the former skipper is sitting on a TV show with other panellists and after being asked about his reaction to the match, he began singing the sad song. The video was shared by Shoaib Akhtar on his X handle with a caption, which reads, ''Today's state of affairs explained by Shoaib Malik.''

Take a look

The song is from the iconic 1982 Bollywood film, Nikaah, directed by BR Chopra. The film is a romantic drama featuring Raj Babbar and Salma Agha in the lead roles. The song, which is sung by the female lead herself, is still considered one of the top heartbreak songs.

On the other hand, Bollywood stars celebrated Team India's win over Pakistan and took to their respective social media accounts to show their contentment. Many of these stars praised Virat Kohli for his majestic century, which helped the Indian side clinch the match like a cakewalk.

About Ind vs Pak CT2025 clash

Talking about the match, Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat first against India. However, the host nation failed to churn out the opportunity and managed to put an average total of 241 on board. In reply, the Men in Blue achieved the target in the 43rd over. Virat hit the winning shot, also completing his 51st ODI hundred.