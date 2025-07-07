Digvesh Rathi to get more salary than IPL 2025 in THIS T20 league, set to play for...

Digvesh Rathi, who played for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, went under the hammer again for another major T20 league.

Digvesh Rathi was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 30 lakh for the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Now, the star spinner went under the hammer for another major T20 league in India. Yes, you read it right! He will be playing in the upcoming edition of Delhi Premier League (DPL) and has been signed by South Delhi Superstarz for Rs 38 lakh, becoming one of the most expensive players in the tournament. He will be in the same dressing room as Virat Kohli's nephew Aryaveer Kohli, who has been signed for Rs 1 lakh for DPL 2025.

As many as 520 players went under the hammer in the DPL 2025 Auction on Sunday, July 6. Some of the popular young players include Nitish Rana, who has been signed by West Delhi Lions for Rs 34 lakh, Simrajeet Singh bought by Central Delhi Kings for Rs 39 lakh, and Prince Yadav bought by New Delhi Tigers for Rs 33 lakh.

Apart from them, Virender Sehwag's son, Aryavir Sehwag, has also been signed by Central Delhi Kings for Rs 8 lakh.

Digvesh Rathi in IPL 2025

Digvesh turned out to be one of the most successful bowlers in the 18th edition of IPL and came into the limelight not just for his stellar performance but also for his signature send-off celebrations. For these celebrations, he was also banned for one match and paid a total fine of Rs 9.37 to BCCI.

In the 13 matches he played in IPL 2025, he took 14 wickets qith an average of 30.64.