Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi, who has previously been fined twice for his signature celebration after taking a wicket, got into a face-off this time against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star batter Abhishek Sharma. Chasing 206, SRH batter Abhishek Sharma was hitting hard against the LSG bowlers and smashed his half-century off just 18 balls until Digvesh Rathi dismissed him in the next over. However, things took an ugly turn after Digvesh performed his signature celebration, looking at Abhishek, leading to a fiery face-off between the two. Later, both the umpires and other LSG players tried to calm both players, but both were still going heavy with words over each other.

LSG vs SRH match

Match No. 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was played at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Ground. SRH won the toss and elected to bowl first, but Pat Cummins' decision backfired and LSG posted 205 runs in 20 overs. However, chasing the mammoth total, Abhishek Sharma opted for hard-hitting and smashed his half-century in just 18 balls. When Abhishek Sharma departed, SRH still needed nearly 70 runs to win in 8 overs.

