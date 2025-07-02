Digital ceasefire? Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar's YouTube channels now visible in India; THESE cricketers remain blocked

The limitations were initially enforced around May 2025, in the wake of increased geopolitical tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent 'Operation Sindoor'.

The social media profiles of various Pakistani cricketers faced restrictions in India as part of a larger digital crackdown initiated by the Indian government following a tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.

The Indian government stated that the main reason for this action was to curb the dissemination of "provocative and communally sensitive content" along with "false and misleading information" that threatened national security. These measures were implemented across various social media platforms, notably impacting Instagram and YouTube.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian government launched an extensive block on numerous Pakistani social media accounts. This action included the profiles of well-known current and former cricketers such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Shahid Afridi, and Shoaib Akhtar.

According to official sources, this measure was deemed essential to prevent the circulation of content that could provoke discord and jeopardize public order. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, acting on the advice of the Ministry of Home Affairs, took steps against these accounts for allegedly sharing content harmful to India's sovereignty and integrity.

The suspension of the cricketers' accounts was part of a larger initiative that also impacted Pakistani news channels, actors, and various public figures. Although this measure was presented as a national security action, it has led to a significant digital divide between the citizens of both nations.

In a recent update from early July 2025, reports have suggested that the restrictions on certain accounts, especially the YouTube channels of former cricketers such as Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, and Rashid Latif, have been removed. Nevertheless, the Instagram accounts of several current players, including Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, are still reportedly inaccessible in India. The Indian government has not yet provided an official statement regarding the restoration of these accounts.

