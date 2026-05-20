'Difficult to manage expectations': Virat Kohli reflects on major 2022 decision to step down as Test skipper

Virat Kohli has opened up on his decision to step down as India’s Test captain in 2022, revealing the mental and emotional toll leadership had taken on him. The former skipper admitted he felt completely drained and explained the factors that pushed him to walk away.

When Virat Kohli stepped down as India’s Test captain in January 2022, fans across the country took it hard. It wasn’t just a stats thing—though his record was incredible. Over seven years, he led India to 40 wins in 68 Test matches, and people started calling him one of India’s greats in the longest format. But if you were paying attention, you could sense the signs. Just a few months before, Kohli had already stepped down as T20I captain, and the selectors removed him as ODI captain. The writing was there.

Recently, at the RCB Innovation Lab’s Indian Sports Summit, Kohli finally spoke about the real story behind his decision. He was honest—captaincy got to him. It crept in quietly, but before he knew it, it had taken over everything.

“I found myself at the center of everything—the batting unit, the leadership,” Kohli said. “I just didn’t realize how heavy that load would get day after day. I was obsessed with making sure Indian cricket sat at the top. By the time I stepped away from captaincy, I was totally burnt out. It had drained me. The pressure was brutal. Just trying to meet expectations every day got really tough.” That’s how he put it.

He explained that, in his prime, he made the team’s security his absolute priority. “I didn’t want insecurity sneaking into the dressing room. And I really have to give Ravi Shastri and the rest of the management huge credit for that,” he said. “But, look, when the runs don’t come, and the form drops, those burdens—the batting, the captaincy—start to weigh you down.”

Kohli didn’t just walk away from the role and move on. He admitted he struggled quite a bit, emotionally, after stepping down. The gratitude in his voice was clear when he spoke about how Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour helped him find his love for cricket again.

“It’s only when I left captaincy that I started opening up. I talked to people like Rahul Bhai and Vikram Rathour more honestly. My run in Test cricket in 2023 was fantastic, and I always thank them whenever I see them.

“They really looked after me. They made me want to play—really play. They made me want to fight and perform and just enjoy the grind again. They were supportive, they reminded me of what I’d achieved, and that meant the world.”

You could tell, for Kohli, it’s not just about records or wins. It’s about people, pressure, and what it takes to keep showing up when the expectations never let up.

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