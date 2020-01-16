'Difficult for him to go to T20 World Cup': Former India cricketer Madan Lal on MS Dhoni's exclusion from BCCI contract

While MS Dhoni fans were disappointed with his exclusion from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) annual central contracts list, they had hope that he would make it to the T20I World Cup squad in October.

However, former India cricketer Madan Lal told India Today TV that after the BCCI decision, chances of Dhoni making it to the World Cup are very slim.

"I think it's going to be very difficult for him to go to the T20 World Cup. 1% chance I would say. He is not even playing domestic cricket and playing only IPL. The reason why they didn't give the contract is not playing cricket" Madan Lal told IndiaToday on Thursday.

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings teammate Harbhajan Singh also said that Dhoni might have played his last match for India.

"It is probably the end of the road for MS Dhoni. I heard the World Cup would be his last event for India - after that he won't play for India again. He had made up his mind long back and that is why he has not made himself available," Harbhajan Singh told India Today.

Dhoni had taken a sabbatical from the game after India's World Cup semi-final exit.

Since then, he has not played a single international match and talks about his retirement started doing the rounds.

However, there is yet to be an official confirmation from the former India captain or the BCCI regarding his future in the sport.

Sunil Gavaskar had even questioned Dhoni's prolonged absence from international cricket saying, "I can't tell you anything about fitness. But I think the question that needs to be asked is of MSD himself," Gavaskar said.

"He has not made himself available to play for India since July 10. That is an important point. Does anyone keep himself away from playing for India for that long? That is the question and therein lies the answer," he said.