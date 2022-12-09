'Different tempo altogether..': Dinesh Karthik's tweet perfectly sums up England's 'Bazzball' approach

Dinesh Karthik lauds England's 'Bazzball' approach

England have been playing some magnificent red-ball cricket under the leadership of skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brandon McCullum. Ever since McCullum took over after leaving Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he has transformed the way Test cricket has been played by the Three Lions.

McCullum's attacking brand of cricket deemed 'Bazzball' has been lauded by many, with veteran Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik the latest to laud the swiftness with which the Three Lions have been scoring runs.

England faced off against Pakistan in the second Test on Friday and in the first session itself, they scored 180 runs at the loss of five wickets, which left Karthik bemused.

READ| IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match in Dhaka

The Tamil Nadu batsman took to Twitter and revealed that he was surprised to see England smashing 180 runs and losing five wickets, in just one session. Even though the visitors scored at 5.35 runs an over, it felt somewhat slow to DK, who admitted that the Three Lions have set the tone when it comes to red-ball cricket.

"Switched on tele, Just the ONE session done, 180 runs scored, 5 wkts lost," tweeted the 37-year-old.

"Played at 5.35 an over and still feels slow by their standards, Different tempo altogether for tests, #englandcricket," read his tweet further.

Switched on tele



Just the ONE session done



180 runs scored

5 wkts lost





Played at 5.35 an over and still feels slow by their standards



Different tempo altogether for tests #englandcricket — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 9, 2022

At the time of Lunch on Day 1, England were 180/5 after 33 overs, with Pakistan's mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed wreaking havoc as he picked up a five-wicket haul on his debut.

READ| 'I don't hold a grudge against him': Shoaib Malik on Babar Azam after T20 World Cup 2022 snub

For the visitors, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope continued their rich vein of form, smashing half centuries each. After the end of the first Test, Stokes revealed that his team had no intention to 'play for a draw' and they will continue to play an aggressive and exciting brand of cricket.