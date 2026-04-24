'Didn't work out for us': KKR's IPL-winning coach finally reacts to Shreyas Iyer’s exit from franchise

Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL-winning coach has finally opened up about the franchise’s decision to part ways with Shreyas Iyer. Addressing the much-discussed move, the coach admitted the partnership “didn’t work out for us,” shedding light on the thinking behind KKR’s call.

Chandrakant Pandit, widely respected for his success in Indian domestic cricket, isn’t with Kolkata Knight Riders anymore. Even so, KKR clinched the IPL 2024 title under his leadership. But right after, in a move that caught a lot of people off guard, the franchise let go of Shreyas Iyer, their captain. Punjab Kings snapped him up in the auction. Since joining Punjab, Iyer has taken the team to the IPL 2025 final and, so far in the 2026 season, they’ve looked unstoppable, winning their first six matches.

Pandit, who was KKR’s head coach when they released Iyer, recently spoke out about that headline-making decision, one that’s clearly set KKR back.

“We’ve really missed him,” Pandit told RevSportz, reflecting on Iyer landing with Punjab for Rs 26.75 crore. “Shreyas is an outstanding player and, as captain, he delivered us that IPL trophy. I admired how he managed the team. Sometimes, though, there are bigger factors and strategies at play, and decisions don’t always go the way you want. Honestly, as KKR’s coach, it stung to see him go. It wasn’t a deliberate move to sideline him—things just didn’t align. Not just with Shreyas—guys like Phil Salt are also gone, and it’s tough to see. I should mention, the support from the owners—Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, Mr. Jay Mehta, Juhi Chawla—and CEO Venky Mysore, was always there, which I appreciated.”

Pandit also talked about the chatter around Iyer not cementing his spot in India’s T20I lineup. He thinks the competition for places in the team makes it tough, even for in-form players.

“Shreyas has played for India and put up strong performances. Still, sometimes you get left out—these things happen. The challenge always is balancing veterans with new blood coming through. With so much talent around, you just can’t give everyone a chance. There’s always someone ready to step in,” Pandit said. “But now, he’s running Punjab brilliantly. The way he’s been batting really shows he’s matured as a player. I love how he plays positive, fearless cricket and keeps his eyes on the win, not just surviving.”

Iyer’s stats back that up. In five innings this season, he’s scored 208 runs at an average of 52 and an impressive strike rate of 182.45. Pandit is convinced it’s time Iyer gets another shot with the national T20 team.

“He deserves another opportunity. Missing out on the World Cup always hurts, but these are selection calls and aren’t always fair to criticize from outside. Over the years, lots of quality players—like Padmakar Shivalkar in domestic cricket—didn’t break into the national team just because of the competition.”

“That’s just the nature of the sport, and Shreyas seems to get it. His form shows he’s fighting hard to make a comeback, not just sulking about being dropped. He’s making it clear he’s serious about returning to the team—that’s exactly the right attitude,” Pandit said.

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