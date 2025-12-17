Ikkis postponed after Dhurandhar mania, Agastya Nanda avoids clash with Kartik Aaryan; Dharmendra final film to now release on...
Will SIR in West Bengal backfire on BJP with 'no mapping' voters mostly in Matua areas, negligible in Muslim seats?
Supreme Court orders closure of 9 toll plazas at Delhi borders till..., cites rising air pollution, 'Let us think of...', check details
Tata Group's reveals BIG tourism plan in Uttar Pradesh as chairman N Chandrasekaran meets CM Yogi Adityanath
'Passengers need to pay': Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on extra luggage on trains
Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna REVEALS his simple fitness secrets:, says this about diet
Did you know who scored first recorded cricket century in India? No he was not Lala Amarnath: The name will shock you!
Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film continues to break records; becomes first Hindi movie to earn Rs...
Dhurander fame Ayesha Khan opens up on skincare struggles, reveals why she doesn’t approve of skincare remedies
After bagging whopping Rs 25.20 cr IPL deal, Cameron Green falls for two-ball duck in Ashes
CRICKET
Do you know about the cricketer who smashed the first-ever recorded century on Indian soil? No, he was not Lala Amarnath.
In the current time, when the format of cricket has shortened, the rate of scoring runs at a faster pace has become a trend. But there was a time when scoring runs was not as easy as it is today. Not only this, but scoring a century was also considered a great achievement. Talking about centuries, do you know who scored the first-ever century on Indian soil? No, he was not Lala Amarnath.
The first recorded cricket century in India was scored by Robert Vansittart. He scored 102 runs for the Old Etonians team against the Rest of Calcutta in a match played in Calcutta (now Kolkata) in January 1804.
This match took place at the Maidan and was a significant event in the early history of cricket in the region. The Calcutta Cricket Club (CCC), established in 1792, was the organizer of the match.
It is important to note that this match was a domestic fixture during the colonial era. The first Test century for an independent Indian team was scored by Lala Amarnath in 1933 in Bombay.
As per official BCCI history, during the match organised by the Calcutta Cricket Club around 1802, Old Etonian Robert Vansittart scored a century, and this is recognised as the first recorded cricket hundred on Indian soil.
Robert is not remembered for a long cricketing career but for a single pioneering moment. He is remembered only because he scored the earliest known century on Indian soil and represented the birth phase of Indian cricket.