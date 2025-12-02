Did you know Gautam Gambhir once gave away his Man of the Match award to Virat Kohli?

'Broke a home to create your own': Did Poonam Kaur take a dig at Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Telugu actress says 'money can buy...'
Air India takes BIG action, suspends officials after finding major noncompliance, here's what we know so far
GOOD news for EPS-95 members: Minimum pension raised from Rs1,000 to ...
Pakistan sent expiry products as 'relief' packages to flood-hit Sri Lanka? Netizens take jibe says, 'paijaaan..'
Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe? 19-Year-Old Vedic Scholar whom PM Modi praised for...
IPL 2026 Auction: 1,355 players from 14 countries register for 77 slots, Venkatesh Iyer leads Rs 2 crore base price list
While Markets Bleed, BNB Thrived: How Network Metrics Drove a Record-Breaking Rally
Technology and Trust in Cross-Border Medical Travel
True Balance Loan – Your Backup Plan for Any Financial Crisis
Designing Influence: How Devyani Pare Turns Packs into Powerhouses
CRICKET
Since you have clicked the link and want to know that did Gautam Gambhir really gave away his Man of the Match award to Virat Kohli. The answer is yes. Read the full story.
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been making headlines every other day for alleged bitterness in their relationship. Interestingly, both star batters have played together for Team India for many years, and things were way better than the current situation. Yes, you read it right! During Kohli's early days in international cricket, Gambhir played a vital role in guiding him, specifically when the two batted together at the crease.
Now, Kohli is considered one of the greatest players of the current generation, and his record in every format speaks for itself. However, several online reports claim that things are not well between the two, and Kohli even decided to retire from Test cricket after Gambhir was appointed as the head coach of the men's cricket team.
But there was a time when both players had mutual respect for each other, and their camaraderie was even visible on the field. One such incident came in 2009 during the India vs Sri Lanka match in Kolkata, when India was chasing 316 and both the openers, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, were dismissed early. It was Gambhir and Kohli, who stood tall and each one smashed a hundred against the visitors. Gambhir remained unbeaten at 150 off 137 balls, whereas Kohli scored 107 runs off 114 balls.
During the post-match presentation ceremony, Gambhir was declared the Man of the Match for his blistering innings, but he decided to honour young Kohli for his knock, which came at the moment when it was most required.
Also In that match it was Virat kohli first Man of the Match award, which actually was given to Gautam Gambhir but he donated it to Virat that time.pic.twitter.com/VTDwB5wHoD https://t.co/HZPsYq860U— Shah (@Shahhoon1) November 30, 2025
Meanwhile, there have been several moments post this one where the two were involved in a heated altercation during the IPL, be it in the 2013 edition, the 2015 edition, or the most recent one in 2023.