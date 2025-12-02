FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Did you know Gautam Gambhir once gave away his Man of the Match award to Virat Kohli?

Since you have clicked the link and want to know that did Gautam Gambhir really gave away his Man of the Match award to Virat Kohli. The answer is yes. Read the full story.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 06:09 PM IST

    Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been making headlines every other day for alleged bitterness in their relationship. Interestingly, both star batters have played together for Team India for many years, and things were way better than the current situation. Yes, you read it right! During Kohli's early days in international cricket, Gambhir played a vital role in guiding him, specifically when the two batted together at the crease.

    Now, Kohli is considered one of the greatest players of the current generation, and his record in every format speaks for itself. However, several online reports claim that things are not well between the two, and Kohli even decided to retire from Test cricket after Gambhir was appointed as the head coach of the men's cricket team.

    But there was a time when both players had mutual respect for each other, and their camaraderie was even visible on the field. One such incident came in 2009 during the India vs Sri Lanka match in Kolkata, when India was chasing 316 and both the openers, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, were dismissed early. It was Gambhir and Kohli, who stood tall and each one smashed a hundred against the visitors. Gambhir remained unbeaten at 150 off 137 balls, whereas Kohli scored 107 runs off 114 balls.

    During the post-match presentation ceremony, Gambhir was declared the Man of the Match for his blistering innings, but he decided to honour young Kohli for his knock, which came at the moment when it was most required.

    Watch the clip:

    Meanwhile, there have been several moments post this one where the two were involved in a heated altercation during the IPL, be it in the 2013 edition, the 2015 edition, or the most recent one in 2023.

