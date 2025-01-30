Reports suggest that Sehwag’s marriage with his wife, Aarti Ahlawat, is going through a rough patch, and the couple might be heading for a divorce

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is in the news, but this time, it’s not about cricket. Reports suggest that Sehwag’s marriage with his wife, Aarti Ahlawat, is going through a rough patch, and the couple might be heading for a divorce after 20 years of marriage.

Amid these speculations, a video of the couple arguing inside a car has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Sehwag can be seen on a phone call while Aarti appears to be yelling at him. However, the video, which is not new, has no audio, leaving fans guessing about the situation.

Reports also claim that Sehwag and Aarti have been living separately and have unfollowed each other on social media.

Sehwag and Aarti have known each other since childhood. When Sehwag turned 21, he proposed to Aarti, and they got married in 2004. They have two sons – Aryavir, born in 2007, and Vedant, born in 2010.

It is believed that Sehwag and Aarti might be heading for a ‘grey divorce,’ similar to celebrity couples like Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan or Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Roshan.

Sehwag, known as one of the most aggressive openers in cricket, played 104 Tests and 251 ODIs for India, scoring 8,586 and 8,273 runs, respectively. Since retiring in 2015, he has made a name for himself as a witty and entertaining commentator. His fans, who admire both his cricketing skills and his humour, are now waiting for an official statement regarding his personal life.