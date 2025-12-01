FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Did Virat Kohli skip victory celebrations in Ranchi to avoid Gautam Gambhir? Check viral clip

A clip of the victory celebrations of Team India is doing the rounds on social media, wherein Virat Kohli can be seen visibly walking straight to his room without stopping for cake-cutting ceremony.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 04:50 PM IST

Team India made its comeback on Sunday with a win over South Africa in Ranchi, courtesy of Virat Kohli's blistering century and Harshit Rana's power-packed bowling in Powerplay. With nearly 700 runs scored in the Ranchi ODI, India emerged victorious in the end and clinched the match by 17 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. After the match, the Men in Blue came to their hotel in the town, and the hotel staff planned a victory celebration for them. KL Rahul, being the stand-in captain of Team India, cut the cake, and all other teammates and support staff celebrated their win. However, star batter Virat Kohli seemingly ignored the victory celebrations and went straight towards his room.

See the clip:

In the viral clip, Virat Kohli can be seen clapping while KL Rahul cuts the cake, but he didn't stop and kept walking without joining the festivities.

Meanwhile, head coach Gautam Gambhir and former skipper Rohit Sharma were seen having a deep conversation as they stood behind KL Rahul. Before this, the two were even seen having a long chat in the dressing room after India clinched the game.

 

It is widely reported that everything is not right between Kohli and Gambhir ever since the latter was appointed as the head coach. Some media reports even claim that Virat Kohli took retirement from Tests due to his alleged tussle with Gautam Gambhir.

''The relations between Gautam Gambhir and senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma aren’t as good as they should be, and there could be a meeting regarding the future of the two players. This could take place either in Raipur or Visakhapatnam - venues for the second and third ODIs,'' Jagran reported, quoting a BCCI source.

Meanwhile, India won the Ranchi ODI by 17 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. The next match between India and South Africa will be played in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3.

