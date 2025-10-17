Did Virat Kohli sign Pakistan jersey ahead of Perth ODI? Check truth behind viral pic

Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife
CRICKET
Ahead of the high-voltage game between India and Australia in Perth, a picture of Virat Kohli allegedly signing a Pakistan jersey is doing the rounds on social media, but here's the catch.
Team India, including legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are currently in Perth for the much-awaited ODI on Sunday, October 19. The game holds much importance to Indian cricket fans as Ro-Ko will be seen returning to the cricketing field for the first time after the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of the big game, a picture of Kohli, signing a Pakistani jersey, is doing the rounds on the internet. But here's the catch.
Soon after a picture of Kohli signing a green jersey ahead of the Perth ODI went viral, many social media users verified the visuals from the venue and clarified that the Indian star batter signed an RCB jersey. See the viral picture here.
Virat Kohli was seen giving an autograph on an RCB jersey in Perth, Australia, not a Pakistan flag.— Lakhan Sharma (@Lakhan_Sharma__) October 16, 2025
Nice try with the edit, but even Photoshop can't change Kohli's loyalty! #FactCheck#ViratKohli #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/5nA72hvfGj
Shubman Gill (C)
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli
Shreyas Iyer
KL Rahul
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Axar Patel
Washington Sundar
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Mohammed Siraj
Arshdeep Singh
Prasidh Krishna
Dhruv Jurel
1st ODI - October 19 (Perth)
2nd ODI - October 23 (Adelaide)
3rd ODI - October 25 (Sydney)