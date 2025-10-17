FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Did Virat Kohli sign Pakistan jersey ahead of Perth ODI? Check truth behind viral pic

Ahead of the high-voltage game between India and Australia in Perth, a picture of Virat Kohli allegedly signing a Pakistan jersey is doing the rounds on social media, but here's the catch.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 02:11 PM IST

Did Virat Kohli sign Pakistan jersey ahead of Perth ODI? Check truth behind viral pic
Virat Kohli's last international match was in the 2025 Champions Trophy
Team India, including legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are currently in Perth for the much-awaited ODI on Sunday, October 19. The game holds much importance to Indian cricket fans as Ro-Ko will be seen returning to the cricketing field for the first time after the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of the big game, a picture of Kohli, signing a Pakistani jersey, is doing the rounds on the internet. But here's the catch.

 

Did Kohli sign Pakistan jersey for fan?

 

Soon after a picture of Kohli signing a green jersey ahead of the Perth ODI went viral, many social media users verified the visuals from the venue and clarified that the Indian star batter signed an RCB jersey. See the viral picture here.

 

Team India's squad for ODI series vs Australia

Shubman Gill (C)

Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli
Shreyas Iyer
KL Rahul
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Axar Patel
Washington Sundar
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Mohammed Siraj
Arshdeep Singh
Prasidh Krishna
Dhruv Jurel

IND vs AUS: ODI series Fixtures

 

1st ODI - October 19 (Perth)

2nd ODI - October 23 (Adelaide)

3rd ODI - October 25 (Sydney)

 

