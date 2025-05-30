Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced each other on Thursday in the first Qualifier game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday made its way into the Final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after it decimated the table toppers, Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. Meanwhile, RCB's star player, Virat Kohli, is making headlines after the match for all the wrong reasons. During the match, Kohli was reportedly seen sledging debutant Musheer Khan with a 'Paani Pilata Hai' gesture when he came out to bat.

Musheer walked out to bat in the 9th over of the game when his team was already 6 down for 60, and he was introduced as the 'Impact Player'. Kohli, who was standing in the slips, was seemingly seen as pointing at Musheer, referring to him as a waterboy. A short clip of the incident is also doing rounds on social media, wherein a major section of netizens are trolling Kohli for his gesture.

Soon after Kohli's clip went viral on the internet, many social media users called him out for his behaviour. One user wrote, ''Virat Kohli saying "Ye to Paani pilata hai" to young Musheer Khan. What a shameless person he is still laughing even after saying.''

''@imVkohli: "Paani pilata hai yeh" (he serves water to others) (Laughing)."I really dislike this attitude from Kohli. Yes, Musheer Khan serves water to the team when he's on the bench, and don't forget, he's a player,'' wrote another.

Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2025

RCB won the Toss and decided to bowl first against PBKS at New Chandigarh. Batting first, the Shreyas Iyer-led side could only manage to put 101 runs on board and were bowled out on the first ball of the 15th over.

Chasing a below-par total, Rajat Patidar's team secured their place into the Finals of IPL 2025 within 10 overs, courtesy of hammering by Phil Salt.