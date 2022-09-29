Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Did Virat Kohli give fans a glimpse of Anushka Sharma after IND vs SA 1st T20I? Watch viral video

Virat Kohli was seen talking to someone on video call after India's 1st T20I against South Africa and he even gave the fans a glimpse of the person.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Did Virat Kohli give fans a glimpse of Anushka Sharma after IND vs SA 1st T20I? Watch viral video
Virat Kohli was seen on video call after IND vs SA 1st T20I

Team India gave a clinical performance in the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvanthapuram as they took a 1-0 lead in the series, after winning the match on Wednesday by eight wickets. The Greenfield Stadium was packed to the brim and there was immense support for the Indian team throughout. 

Earlier, when the Indian players had arrived in the city, they were greeted by thousands of fans outside the airport, some of them even chanted local hero Sanju Samson's name, as Suryakumar Yadav showed the fans a picture of Samson on his phone, sending the crowd into a frenzy. 

A similar incident took place after the first T20I, as the Indian players were leaving the venue. All the players were seated in the team bus as they were leaving for the hotel but Indian fans flocked near the bus and were cheering the Men in Blue. 

READ| IND vs SA: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma react after India lose DRS review following ex-skipper's call

In the meantime, former skipper Virat Kohli appeared to be on a video call with someone. From the looks of it, it appeared that Kohli was speaking to his wife Anushka Sharma. After seeing the craze of Indian fans, Kohli turned his phone towards the window, giving his wife a glimpse of the crazy support for the Indian team. 

Watch:

This whole incident got captured on a video which is now going crazy viral on social media. 

Talking about the match, the hosts were in the driving seat from the get-go as they successfully sent back half of the South African batters back to the dugout in under three overs. 

READ| India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra shows off his dance moves as he does Garba in Vadodara, watch video

Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh combined to lethal effect as they reduced the Proteas to 9/5 at one point in their innings. They fought back and reached a total of 106/8 but it wasn't enough as the Men in Blue chased down the required target with 20 balls to spare. 

Kohli himself struggled as he could score just 3 runs but it was a difficult track and the 33-year-old will be hoping for better fortunes when the two teams lock horns in Guwahati on Sunday. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Meet Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda, the popular IAS couple that enjoys a massive fanbase
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Sanjay Dutt birthday: Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2, Agneepath, films in which the actor aced negative roles
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 467 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.