Did Virat Kohli give fans a glimpse of Anushka Sharma after IND vs SA 1st T20I? Watch viral video

Virat Kohli was seen on video call after IND vs SA 1st T20I

Team India gave a clinical performance in the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvanthapuram as they took a 1-0 lead in the series, after winning the match on Wednesday by eight wickets. The Greenfield Stadium was packed to the brim and there was immense support for the Indian team throughout.

Earlier, when the Indian players had arrived in the city, they were greeted by thousands of fans outside the airport, some of them even chanted local hero Sanju Samson's name, as Suryakumar Yadav showed the fans a picture of Samson on his phone, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

A similar incident took place after the first T20I, as the Indian players were leaving the venue. All the players were seated in the team bus as they were leaving for the hotel but Indian fans flocked near the bus and were cheering the Men in Blue.

In the meantime, former skipper Virat Kohli appeared to be on a video call with someone. From the looks of it, it appeared that Kohli was speaking to his wife Anushka Sharma. After seeing the craze of Indian fans, Kohli turned his phone towards the window, giving his wife a glimpse of the crazy support for the Indian team.

Watch:

This whole incident got captured on a video which is now going crazy viral on social media.

Talking about the match, the hosts were in the driving seat from the get-go as they successfully sent back half of the South African batters back to the dugout in under three overs.

Deepak Chahar and Arshdeep Singh combined to lethal effect as they reduced the Proteas to 9/5 at one point in their innings. They fought back and reached a total of 106/8 but it wasn't enough as the Men in Blue chased down the required target with 20 balls to spare.

Kohli himself struggled as he could score just 3 runs but it was a difficult track and the 33-year-old will be hoping for better fortunes when the two teams lock horns in Guwahati on Sunday.