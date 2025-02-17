The BCCI has recently issued a 10-point rule following the team's disappointing performance on their tour of Australia. One key point says that players are no longer allowed to bring personal staff, such as chefs, security guards, or assistants, on tours unless they receive explicit approval from th

India began their Champions Trophy training session on Sunday at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The team, led by Rohit Sharma, will kick off their campaign on Thursday with a Group A match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium, followed by a highly anticipated clash against Pakistan at the same venue over the weekend.

Virat Kohli was spotted discussing with the team's local manager about 15 minutes before the team bus arrived after India's intense three-hour practice session, according to a report in the Times of India. When the manager returned, he was carrying a paper bag filled with food from a popular eatery.

"It had had few boxes of Kohli's post-session meal. While the others packed their kit bags, Kohli was refueling and even saved a box for the road." read the report.

The BCCI has recently issued a 10-point rule following the team's disappointing performance on their tour of Australia. One key point says that players are no longer allowed to bring personal staff, such as chefs, security guards, or assistants, on tours unless they receive explicit approval from the BCCI.

All players and support staff will need to adapt to the new protocols established by the BCCI. This includes India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, who has been instructed to stay at a different hotel instead of having his Personal Assistant accompany him to the team hotel, team bus, and other locations.

As a result of the board's directive, veteran players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja had to return to participate in the Ranji Trophy. Although it wasn't a particularly successful outing for Rohit and Virat, the BCCI has clearly signaled its intent to promote domestic cricket with this new set of rules.

Meanwhile, in Team India's first nets session in Dubai, Virat Kohli was reportedly the first player to take to the nets. He and Rohit Sharma faced the pace bowling duo of Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh. While, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer showcased their skills in the nets, hitting the ball with such intensity that the support staff and others were advised to stay alert for incoming balls.

Team India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh, followed by a high-profile match against their arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23. All of India's matches in the tournament are set to take place in Dubai.