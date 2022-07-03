Did Virat Kohli fire up Jonny Bairstow? Jimmy Neesham's tweet goes viral after pair's faceoff

Jimmy Neesham's tweet after Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow's faceoff goes viral

Virat Kohli and Jimmy Bairstow's faceoff on Day 3 of the ongoing 5th Test match between India and England was one of the highlights of the contest so far. Kohli had earlier sledged Bairstow on Day 2 as well, while the pair were involved in a heated exchange on the third day.

While the pair did bury the hatchet afterwards, however, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham's tweet amid Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow's faceoff has caught the netizens' attention.

Notably, Bairstow was at his best against the Kiwis in the recently concluded Test series which the Three Lions won pretty comfortably. The Englishman scored 377 runs in four innings, laced with two centuries and an unbeaten 71.

Having faced the wrath of Bairstow first-hand, Neesham urged opposition teams not to make the England batsman angry. He further opined that Bairstow plays 10 times better, and he should be kept happy at all costs.

Taking to Twitter, Neesham wrote, "Why do opposing teams keep making Jonny Bairstow angry lol, he gets 10x better. Give him a gift basket each morning, let him know you’re having his car valeted while he’s batting. Anything to keep him happy."

While Bairstow endured a slow start to his inning, after which Kohli took a swipe at him on Day 2, by taking the name of New Zealand bowler Tim Southee.

The 33-year-old was heard saying on the stump mic: "Little bit faster than Southee, eh?"

Meanwhile, on Day 3, the pair were spotted having a go at each other, with umpires forced to intervene and Kohli signalling Bairstow to shut up.

Talking about the match, England had scored 200/6 by lunch on Day 3, in reply to India's 416, powered by Bairstow's 91-run knock.