CRICKET

Did Virat Kohli's brother Vikas take a dig at Gautam Gambhir for Team India's recent performance in Tests? Check his latest post

Vikas Kohli, brother of Virat Kohli, shared his views on Team India's recent performance in the longest format of the game.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 10:48 PM IST

Did Virat Kohli's brother Vikas take a dig at Gautam Gambhir for Team India's recent performance in Tests? Check his latest post
Gautam Gambhir is the head coach of Indian men's cricket team
Virat Kohli's elder brother Vikas, who runs several big brands like One8, took an indirect dig at Team India's management as the team is struggling in the ongoing 2-match Test series against South Africa on home soil. After losing the Kolkata Test earlier this month, India is again on the verge of losing the Guwahati Test as well.

In a post on Threads, Vikas wrote about how unnecessary interference had disrupted a system that had previously delivered good results for India in Test cricket. While he didn't take any names in his post, the message could be interpreted as a reference to the coach and the selectors.

''There was a time that we played to win even in overseas conditions. Now we are playing to save the match, even in India. This is what happens when u try to boss around and change things unnecessary which were not broken,'' he wrote.

Notably, Team India's current management includes head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief of selection committee Ajit Agarkar, ODI skipper Shubman Gill, and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

For those unversed, Team India's performance in Tests has indeed witnessed a decline as they have registered more defeats than win after Gambhir took charge as the head coach. India suffered a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand in 2024, followed by a 3-1 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Not only this, but India also missed out on qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final for the first time since its inception.

On Day 5 of the Guwahati Test, India will enter the field with a mountain-like target in front of them with just eight wickets in hand.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
