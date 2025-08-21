Did Vinod Kambli believe he outshone Sachin Tendulkar? Brother reveals shocking truth

The debate over who was more talented, Sachin Tendulkar or Vinod Kambli, continues to engage cricket fans. Recently, Kambli's younger brother, Virendra, shared his thoughts on the matter.

Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar were among the finest talents in Indian cricket, emerging during the late 1980s and early 1990s. Yet, only Tendulkar went on to achieve a legendary status in his career. Conversely, Kambli, who many believed had even more talent than Sachin, was unable to realize his full potential, with his last appearance for India occurring in 2000. Recently, Kambli's younger brother Virendra shared that Kambli never viewed himself as a more talented player than Tendulkar and also disclosed the nature of their relationship.

"Both had the same talent. You can't say my brother was greater than Sachin or vice versa. They were both the same. I never heard my brother say he was better than Sachin," Virendra said in an interview to Vickey Lalwani.

Virendra also provided his perspective on the bond shared between Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli.

"Sachin dada has always supported Vinod. Their friendship is still very strong. Sachin calls and checks on him with Andrea (Hewitt, Vinod's wife)," Virendra revealed.

"Sachin dada. He was closest to him. I don't know about others, but I saw them together when I went to watch Ranji Trophy matches. I would go to the dressing room to eat, and Sachin dada, Vinod, and I would sit together and have fun. We would joke around and have a good time," Virendra said.

Kambli struggled to develop as a cricketer, yet during his brief career, he participated in 17 Test matches and 104 ODIs, retiring with an impressive average of 54.2 in the longer format. He achieved two double centuries and four centuries across those 17 Tests, along with a couple of hundreds in the limited-overs format.

In contrast, Tendulkar went on to set numerous records, earning the title of "Master Blaster". He continues to hold the record for the highest number of runs in cricket history for both Tests and ODIs.

Also read| 'Having difficulty in speaking...': Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health, family seeks prayers