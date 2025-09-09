Did Suryakumar Yadav avoid handshake with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha at Asia Cup 2025 press conference?

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, a press conference was held in Dubai, where the skippers of all eight teams addressed the media. But what caught everyone's attention was the heat between the captains of India and Pakistan, who didn't shake hands or interact with each other.

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup is set to commence on Tuesday, September 9, with the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the continental T20I tournament, a press conference was held in Dubai, which was attended by the skippers of all eight participating teams. During the 30-minute presser, the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav avoided handshakes, hugs, and even interaction with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha. Not only this, the Indian and Pakistani skippers were not sitting side-by-side as the Afghanistan captain, Rashid Khan, was allotted the seat between the two.

For those unversed, India and Pakistan are set to clash in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 on September 14 at Dubai International Stadium. This would be their first meeting after the 2025 Champions Trophy match earlier this year.

See the video:

In the presser, Suryakumar Yadav was asked about how he assesses the situation in terms of the conditions of the UAE. In reply, SKY said, ''I feel from the weather's point of view, it looks pleasant in the afternoon, I am sure everyone will agree. But yeah, we have been here from 4th, got a few practice sessions, and it feels good, sitting amongst the best teams of Asia, it is gonna be a great challenge.''

On the other hand, when Pakistan's skipper Salman Agha was asked that their team recently won the tri-series and the team is in a rebuilding phase, so how does he look at the preparations for the Asia Cup? ''I think we are playing good cricket. We started that like a few months ago, 4-5 months ago, and now things are coming together. As a team, we are playing good cricket and we are looking forward for this tournament as well. Everyone is like very excited.''