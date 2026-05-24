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Did SRH block David Warner? Australia star’s viral post sparks massive speculation

David Warner sparked a massive discussion on social media after sharing a cryptic post about his former IPL franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad. The viral activity left fans speculating about the Australian star’s relationship with SRH.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 24, 2026, 09:42 PM IST

Did SRH block David Warner? Australia star’s viral post sparks massive speculation
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David Warner, the former Australia captain, has once again sparked conversation online after suggesting that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), his former IPL team, might have blocked him on Instagram.

On Sunday, Warner posted a screenshot showing SRH’s Instagram account appearing as “private”—usually a sign you’ve been blocked. He even added a poll to his own Instagram story, asking fans if they thought it was really the official SRH profile.

The post quickly spread among cricket fans. The chatter grew when a fan tagged SRH in one of Warner’s recent Instagram posts, asking the team to unblock him. Warner joined in, replying, “They would never unblock me.”

Warner’s history with SRH is one of the IPL’s most memorable player-team partnerships. He joined the franchise in 2014 and soon became their highest-profile player, known not just for his aggressive batting but also for his consistency at the top. In 2015, SRH made him captain. Just a year later, Warner led the team to their first—and so far only—IPL title in 2016, finishing among the tournament’s leading run-scorers.

On an individual level, Warner’s numbers for SRH are impressive. He won the Orange Cap three times—in 2015, 2017, and 2019. Across 95 matches for Hyderabad, he scored 4,014 runs at an average of nearly 50, with two centuries and 40 half-centuries. Off the field, he also built a strong fan following with his energetic Telugu reels and his bond with the “Orange Army.”

But things fell apart during the 2021 IPL season. SRH struggled, and Warner’s own form dipped. The team management removed him as captain midway through the tournament, then dropped him from the playing XI. By the UAE leg of the season, images of Warner sitting away from the team dugout told the story: the relationship had soured. SRH released him ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction, bringing the partnership to an end.

Warner hasn’t played in the IPL since the 2024 season, but he’s still active in T20 leagues around the world, including the Pakistan Super League.

Also read| Rajasthan Royals eliminate KKR from IPL 2026 playoffs race with 30-run win over MI; to face SRH in Eliminator on May 27

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