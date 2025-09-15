DNA TV Show: Will there be another coup in Nepal?
Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro attacks India again, day before India-US trade deal talks: 'We have to...'
Did Sourav Ganguly stop watching IND vs PAK game after 15 overs and switch to Manchester Derby? Former skipper reveals
Maruti's flagship Victoria is a true power game, with 1.5 L hybrid petrol, Level 2 ADAS, comes with high-tech built-in apps, its price is Rs...
Pakistan threatens to withdraw from Asia Cup 2025 after 'handshake controversy' with India, may skip clash with UAE
Madhya Pradesh: Two killed after truck runs over pedestrians in Indore, catches fire
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit, wife Sheena Bajaj blessed with a baby boy, pen note
'Bhikariyo ke pass ek hi bat hai': Netizens brutally troll Pakistan after two batters use same bat during IND vs PAK match
Ola, Uber, Rapido get provisional licences for bike taxi services in this Indian state; check details
Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections 2025, CM Nitish Kumar says he will remain in NDA
CRICKET
In a viral video on social media, the former Indian skipper revealed the real reason behind switching to the Manchester Derby from the India vs Pakistan match after a few overs. Here's what he said.
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly said that the recent India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 was not worth his time, which is why he stopped watching it after a few overs. India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets by chasing down a below par total in the 16th over with 25 balls to spare. In a video shared by Press Trust of India (PTI), Ganguly said, ''Pakistan is no match. I say that with respect just because I see what the team is, it’s the lack of quality in the side. The Indian team played this game without Virat and Rohit, who were stalwarts for such a long time.''
''India are too far ahead in cricket. From Pakistan and any of these Asia Cup teams. There’ll be one or two days when they’ll get beaten, but majority of the days, they’ll be the best team. And I was not surprised with what I saw. I actually stopped watching after the first 15 overs and I was watching Manchester City play Manchester United last night. Because there is no competition anymore in India vs Pakistan,'' Ganguly added.
''I always say, we think about Pakistan as the Wasim Akrams, the Waqar Younises, the Saeed Anwars and Javed Miandads. Pakistan of this modern age and Pakistan of that era is chalk and cheese, so it’s not a competition anymore. I’d rather watch India play Australia and India play South Africa as well as England, Sri Lanka, and even Afghanistan. i don’t think India-Pakistan is a contest anymore. We keep hyping it, and in the last 5 years, every hype has been shattered. It’s just been one-way traffic,'' he further added.
VIDEO | On India-Pakistan handshake row, former India captain Sourav Ganguly says, "You need to ask the captain Surya about that (not shaking hands with Pakistani players) and I really don't have any answer that."— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 15, 2025
He added, "I said that yesterday that Pakistan is no match, I say… pic.twitter.com/IvRQYzou2h
Deets about IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match
Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bat first, but this decision turned out to be wrong for them as they managed to post just 127 runs on board in 20 overs. The Men in Blue chased down the total in the 16th over after losing just three wickets. Suryakumar Yadav scored the winning runs, and he, along with Shivam Dube, walked straight to the dressing room without shaking hands with the opponent team.