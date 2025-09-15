Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Did Sourav Ganguly stop watching IND vs PAK game after 15 overs and switch to Manchester Derby? Former skipper reveals

In a viral video on social media, the former Indian skipper revealed the real reason behind switching to the Manchester Derby from the India vs Pakistan match after a few overs. Here's what he said.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 11:06 PM IST

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly said that the recent India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 was not worth his time, which is why he stopped watching it after a few overs. India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets by chasing down a below par total in the 16th over with 25 balls to spare. In a video shared by Press Trust of India (PTI), Ganguly said, ''Pakistan is no match. I say that with respect just because I see what the team is, it’s the lack of quality in the side. The Indian team played this game without Virat and Rohit, who were stalwarts for such a long time.''

 

Why did Sourav Ganguly stopped watching IND vs PAK match?

 

''India are too far ahead in cricket. From Pakistan and any of these Asia Cup teams. There’ll be one or two days when they’ll get beaten, but majority of the days, they’ll be the best team. And I was not surprised with what I saw. I actually stopped watching after the first 15 overs and I was watching Manchester City play Manchester United last night. Because there is no competition anymore in India vs Pakistan,'' Ganguly added.

 

''I always say, we think about Pakistan as the Wasim Akrams, the Waqar Younises, the Saeed Anwars and Javed Miandads. Pakistan of this modern age and Pakistan of that era is chalk and cheese, so it’s not a competition anymore. I’d rather watch India play Australia and India play South Africa as well as England, Sri Lanka, and even Afghanistan. i don’t think India-Pakistan is a contest anymore. We keep hyping it, and in the last 5 years, every hype has been shattered. It’s just been one-way traffic,'' he further added.

 

 

Deets about IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

 

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bat first, but this decision turned out to be wrong for them as they managed to post just 127 runs on board in 20 overs. The Men in Blue chased down the total in the 16th over after losing just three wickets. Suryakumar Yadav scored the winning runs, and he, along with Shivam Dube, walked straight to the dressing room without shaking hands with the opponent team.

