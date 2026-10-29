Did Smriti Mandhana ignore Harmanpreet Kaur? Viral video after Zimbabwe series clean sweep stuns fans

Did Smriti Mandhana ignore Harmanpreet Kaur? A viral video following India’s clean sweep of the Zimbabwe series has sparked debate among fans. Watch the viral moment and explore what happened between the Indian cricket stars after the series.

India Women secured an impressive eight-wicket triumph over Zimbabwe in Vadodara, clinching a commanding 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series. Yet, amidst the jubilation, a fleeting exchange between Harmanpreet Kaur and captain Smriti Mandhana drew scrutiny.

During the post-match handshake, the two Indian stalwarts appeared to forgo the traditional greeting, sparking speculation among supporters regarding the state of their relationship.

Everything okay between Smriti and Harman? https://t.co/y1tgumvEoD — Fan RCBians (@RcbianOfficial) October 29, 2026

The incident unfolded as Harmanpreet moved toward Mandhana during the post-match formalities. Mandhana seemed to be gazing elsewhere as her accomplished teammate approached, and the two seemingly bypassed the handshake. Though the moment lasted mere seconds, it became noteworthy given that both athletes are prominent figures in Indian women's cricket whose on-field interactions naturally draw public interest.

Curiously, this incident follows Harmanpreet's stellar showing in the second ODI against Zimbabwe. The Indian batter struck a magnificent 126 from 121 balls, enabling India to bounce back from an early stumble and establish a commanding total. Mandhana was observed applauding Harmanpreet's century, showing visible admiration for her teammate's efforts. This context makes it challenging to form definitive judgments about their rapport based solely on this recent moment.

Shifts in leadership and the demands accompanying international captaincy frequently intensify examination of the athletes involved. With Mandhana steering the squad and Harmanpreet maintaining her significance as a veteran cricketer, even minor interactions between them can become focal points of discussion. Nevertheless, there remains no substantiated indication that the duo are experiencing any friction, and a seemingly overlooked handshake is insufficient to confirm underlying tensions.

Earlier this month, Harmanpreet relinquished her role as captain of the Indian team across all formats following India's triumphant 2026 Asia Cup campaign and their gold medal achievement at the Nagoya Asian Games. Speculation emerged suggesting underlying tensions existed between the two individuals prior to the leadership transition.

Harmanpreet stewarded the Indian team throughout a decade-long tenure (commencing in 2016) in T20I cricket and assumed control of both ODI and Test squads following Mithali Raj's departure in 2022. At 37 years old, she cemented her legacy as the inaugural Indian women's cricket captain to clinch a prestigious ICC tournament, accomplishing this remarkable feat through last year's groundbreaking 2025 Women's World Cup victory on home turf.