A video of Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant is doing the rounds on social media, wherein the GT skipper seemingly ignored the LSG captain after his team lost by 33 runs. Check it out.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recently beat table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) by 33 runs in Match No. 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. For the unversed, GT have dominated in IPL 2025 and already qualified for the Playoffs, whereas LSG couldn't make it to the next round. However, a video from the post-match is trending high on social media wherein GT skipper Shubman Gill seemingly ignored LSG captain Rishabh Pant during the customary handshake between the two teams.

Check out the viral video:

;

LSG vs GT match

Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants posted 235 runs on board with the help of Mitchell Marsh's stellar innings of 117 runs off just 64 balls. Apart from him, Nicholas Pooran also smashed a half-century and scored 57 off 27 balls. However, skipper Rishabh Pant's poor performance continued in this game as well.

Chasing a mountain-like total, GT's only batter who managed to touch the 50-run mark was Shahrukh Khan, who scored 57 off 29 balls. Apart from him, Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, and Sherfane Rutherford scored 30+ runs but it wasn't enough to take GT touch the finish line. In the end, LSG beat GT by 33 runs.