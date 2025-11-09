Did Shah Rukh Khan save Cheteshwar Pujara's career? Ex-India star's wife reveals untold story

A major revelation from Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife has sparked debate over Shah Rukh Khan’s unexpected role in the former India batter’s career revival. Her comments suggest SRK may have played a key part during a critical, career-threatening phase, bringing the hidden story into focus.

Puja, the wife of Cheteshwar Pujara, recounted a touching gesture from Shah Rukh Khan that played a crucial role in preserving Pujara's cricketing journey. When a young Pujara signed with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2010, he faced a setback as he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and was unable to participate in any matches. This injury had the potential to derail Pujara's career, but Shah Rukh Khan intervened, facilitating a surgery for him in Cape Town.

Pujara's wife disclosed that KKR took care of all arrangements, from passports and visas to flying his family and doctor to South Africa, ensuring that Pujara received top-notch medical care without any worries.

“Destiny impelled him to dash heedlessly to a ball for a catch that was never there; and the result: a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, an impending surgery and a temporarily halted cricketing career — all without playing a single game for KKR," Cheteshwar's wife, Puja Pujara, wrote in The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife.

“Shah Rukh also told me that Chintu had a great future ahead of him and should have the best available medical treatment. When he realised I was worried about the absence of a support system in South Africa and my faith in Dr Shah's abilities, he offered to fly him and any family members I wanted with me," Pujara's father is quoted as saying in the book.

“We'll also fly down anyone you want for the surgery. We'll pay them here so that you have your own people around you," a representative told Pujara's family, as mentioned in the book.

Pujara successfully recovered from his injury and subsequently achieved significant success in international cricket. He made his Test debut later that year, quickly establishing himself as a vital member of the Indian Test team. Over his career, Pujara played 103 Tests for the national team, amassing 7,195 runs, including 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

This period was challenging for Pujara, as he was gaining recognition through outstanding performances in domestic cricket. Although the injury occurred at an inopportune moment, the successful surgery allowed him to return to form and continue his ascent in the cricketing world.

