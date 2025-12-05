Did Shah Rukh Khan ask Andre Russell to consider IPL retirement? KKR CEO reveals shock conversation

KKR CEO Venky Mysore has revealed a shocking conversation where Shah Rukh Khan once advised Andre Russell to retire from the IPL after the all-rounder felt uncertain about his future. The revelation sheds light on a tense phase in Russell’s KKR journey and how the franchise eventually backed him.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore has shared insights regarding the franchise's choice to part ways with Andre Russell, one of their key stars, ahead of the upcoming IPL mini-auction later this month. In an in-depth discussion with ESPNcricinfo, Mysore clarified that this decision was largely influenced by the financial framework of the retention slabs and the considerable effect Russell's retention would have had on the team's auction budget.

Mysore mentioned that although Russell's contract was valued at ₹12 crore, keeping him for the 2025 season would have led to an ₹18 crore reduction in KKR's auction budget.

“Some people missed the fundamental point, which is the [purse] deduction for us was 18 crore, not 12 crore by releasing Dre,” he said. “Although his contract value was 12 crore, the deduction from our purse was 18 crore in 2025. A lot of people missed that and said, oh, why would KKR not see value in a person who is at 12 crores? 18 crores, which would be deducted from our purse if we had reattained him, is a lot of money in the context of an auction. That was the trigger.”

He emphasized that mini-auctions necessitate maximum flexibility.

“In mini-auctions, you want to go with as much as you can to have the flexibility to look at options that might come your way. So from that perspective, if it was 12 crore, I think the decision would’ve been very different.”

When questioned if Russell would have been kept had the purse deduction been limited to ₹12 crore, Mysore acknowledged that the situation would have been different.

“It would have made a huge difference. Although 12 cr is still a lot, but could we get a player of his quality for 12 cr in the auction? It's very unlikely in a mini auction. But releasing 18 cr from the auction purse, it's a fair amount of money.”

Mysore also disclosed that Russell was emotionally affected after receiving the news. Having been part of KKR since 2014 and never entering the auction pool since then, this news was quite unsettling for him.

“He said, ‘wow, never been in an auction since 2014.’… It hit him after a couple of days. He came back to me and said, ‘oh, I've really had a lot of sleepless nights wondering about where all of this could go. I'm so used to the purple and gold, Knight Riders and relationships I have built with the franchise, you and the owners.’”

The CEO further revealed that conversations about Russell potentially retiring from the IPL emerged during their discussions. Mysore noted that this idea gained traction after he spoke with KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.

“Somewhere that conversation [retiring from IPL] did come up as an option and he gave it more thought. For a variety of reasons, it appealed to him and said, yeah, why not? Let's do this.”

According to Mysore, it was SRK who proposed that retirement could be a dignified and meaningful next step for the allrounder during this transitional period.

Mysore elaborated that this suggestion stemmed from a place of empathy, recognizing the concerns players experience as they approach the end of their careers.

“I could see he was agonising over it, and when I shared this with SRK, it was actually SRK's suggestion. Because, see, a player is thinking somewhere at the back of his mind, what happens after I hang up my boots? But I don't think they want to think about it also so much because professional athletes are like that. They believe I'm still good, and Dre still is – he is fantastic and playing other leagues.”

