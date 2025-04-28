Sachin Tendulkar, often called the master blaster, made his international debut against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan team in 1989 at the age of 16. However, a lesser-known fact is that before his India debut, Sachin played for Pakistan at the age of 13.

Sachin Tendulkar, who recently turned 52 on April 24, is a celebrated figure in cricket, consistently praised for his performances throughout his career. The veteran player was known for single-handedly leading his team to victory with his remarkable batting. He holds numerous records, some of which remain challenging to surpass, even in the modern era where run-scoring has become more accessible. A well-known fact among cricket enthusiasts is that Sachin Tendulkar, often called the master blaster, made his international debut against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan team in 1989 at the age of 16. However, a lesser-known fact is that before his India debut, Sachin played for Pakistan at the age of 13.

When did Sachin Tendulkar played for Pakistan?

During Pakistan's 1987 tour of India, Javed Miandad and Abdul Qadir left the field during lunch, leading to Sachin being called upon as a substitute fielder for Imran Khan's team.

Eager and energetic, Tendulkar was asked to field for the visiting team. He took a position in the outfield, wearing a Pakistan jersey for a short period, creating a unique moment where the future Indian icon played for his cricketing rivals.

Imran placed Tendulkar at long-on, and soon after, Kapil Dev hit a high ball towards him. Despite his best efforts and a 15-meter sprint forward, Tendulkar couldn't catch the ball.

In his autobiography, 'Playing it My Way', Tendulkar remembered the incident and mentioned that he later told a friend that he believed he would have caught the ball if he had been at mid-on instead of long-on.

Sachin Tendulkar, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2013, is the only player to have scored one hundred international centuries.

On February 24, 2010, Sachin Tendulkar broke the 200-run mark in limited overs cricket, becoming the first batsman to achieve this.

This event, though anecdotal, highlights the spirit of cricket and its unpredictable nature.

It remains a fascinating footnote in Tendulkar's career, showing his passion and dedication to cricket from a young age.