Did Rohit Sharma 'disturb' dressing room culture? Here's what latest report claims

CRICKET
BCCI recently announced Team India's squad for the upcoming Australia tour for the ODI and T20I series wherein the captaincy for the 50-over format has been handed over to Shubman Gill.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced Team India's squad for the upcoming Australia tour for the ODI and T20I series, wherein the captaincy of Rohit Sharma for the 50-over format was axed and handed over to Shubman Gill, the Test skipper. It has become a big talking point for the Indian cricket fans as Rohit has been one of the highly successful skippers of Team India ever, under whose leadership India have won several ICC tournaments. Now, a report of the Times of India (TOI) claims that Rohit would have had an impact in the philosophy of the dressing room.
''A player of Rohit's stature in a leadership role would have meant he would get to drive his philosophy in the dressing room. But with him playing only in ODIs, a format which is played the least, it could have disturbed the team culture,'' TOI reported, quoting a BCCI source.
''Gambhir had taken a back seat in Tests and ODIs in the first six months of his assignment, but the debacles against New Zealand and Australia prompted him to take charge more firmly,'' he added.
For those unversed, Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful ODI captains ever, with a win percentage of 76. Under Rohit's captaincy, India has played 56 matches and have won 42.
ODI squad - Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
T20I squad - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, and Washington Sundar.