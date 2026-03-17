Did Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians unfollow Sunrisers Hyderabad on Instagram? Viral social media claim sparks buzz

Social media has been abuzz after several posts claim that Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians have unfollowed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Instagram, following Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed's signing in The Hundred 2026 Auction.

Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been making headlines ever since its sister franchise, Sunrisers Leeds, in The Hundred league bought Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed for GBP 190,000 (roughly Rs 2.34 crore) for the upcoming edition. Amid the ongoing controversy, speculations are rife on social media that Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians (MI) have unfollowed SRH on Instagram.

Did Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians unfollow SRH on Instagram?

After we checked the photo-sharing platform, the 'Following' section of MI does show the account of SRH, which clearly disapproves of online claims. However, when we checked Rohit Sharma's profile, the Sunrisers Hyderabad account was missing from the 'Following' section. But, it is still not confirmed whether Rohit was following the official Instagram handle of the Hyderabad-based franchise before.

When social media users claimed unfollowing of SRH by MI and Rohit

Several users on social media made big claims that Rohit Sharma and the five-time IPL champions franchise have unfollowed SRH due to the ongoing controversy. Check out some of these posts.

Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma unfollowed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Instagram.



Kavya Maran Bought a Pakistani player sidelining the emotions of Indian people, Now IPL franchise has started boycotting them.



Nation above Everything. pic.twitter.com/YvOhoxdZPz — hey.anshh (@Onlyanshh) March 14, 2026

Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma unfollowed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Instagram.



Kavya Maran Bought a Pakistani player sidelining the emotions of Indian people, Now IPL franchise has started boycotting them.



Nation above Everything. pic.twitter.com/r1JyfTY7Rf — Courageous (@CourageousRo) March 13, 2026

Rohit Sharma has unfollowed the Instagram handle of Sunrisers Hyderabad!!

When it comes to the nation, Rohit bhai is always the first one to stand strong with his country.

Remember the name — Rohit “The Hitman” Sharma @BCCI @sunrisersleeds pic.twitter.com/8T3ZbDH7sj — Narender Kumar (@narender_k66027) March 17, 2026

Meanwhile, the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to commence on March 28 with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match. The Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29.