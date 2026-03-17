FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

It's Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur as TMC announces 291 candidates for West Bengal polls, check list here

As Israel claims Ali Larijani is killed, Iranian security chief posts on X, pays tribute to 'dear martyrs'

Salim Khan health update: Veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan's father discharged from Mumbai hospital after a month

Multiple Teams, One Platform: What Makes Banking Technology Actually Work

How do journalists maintain credibility on YouTube? Rokib Hasan on adapting investigations for video platforms

Did Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians unfollow Sunrisers Hyderabad on Instagram? Viral social media claim sparks buzz

Days of LPG over? Government pushes for increased PNG adoption amid US-Iran war, check details

Kangana Ranaut blasts Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt’s Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke: 'Bollywood has crossed all limits'

Delhi High Court dismisses Celina Jaitly's plea after brother Vikrant detained in UAE refuses to communicate with her

Indian Army AGNIPATH Recruitment: Last date to apply for Sikh regiment ends soon, check eligibility criteria, educational qualification, salary and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ali Larijani, Iran's powerful political leader: How his family took hold of country's political regime

Ali Larijani, Iran's powerful political leader: His influential political family

Multiple Teams, One Platform: What Makes Banking Technology Actually Work

Multiple Teams, One Platform: What Makes Banking Technology Actually Work

How do journalists maintain credibility on YouTube? Rokib Hasan on adapting investigations for video platforms

How do journalists maintain credibility on YouTube? Rokib Hasan on adapting

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Peaky Blinders, Jazz City; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Peaky Blinders, Jazz City, Chiraiya

From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for air strike in Kabul

From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for

Mojtaba Khamenei family: Father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wife Zahra Haddad-Adel, son killed in US-Israel attack; How many children did he have?

Mojtaba Khamenei family: Father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wife and son

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Did Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians unfollow Sunrisers Hyderabad on Instagram? Viral social media claim sparks buzz

Social media has been abuzz after several posts claim that Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians have unfollowed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Instagram, following Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed's signing in The Hundred 2026 Auction.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 06:04 PM IST

Did Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians unfollow Sunrisers Hyderabad on Instagram? Viral social media claim sparks buzz
Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Leeds recently bought Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred 2026 Auction
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been making headlines ever since its sister franchise, Sunrisers Leeds, in The Hundred league bought Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed for GBP 190,000 (roughly Rs 2.34 crore) for the upcoming edition. Amid the ongoing controversy, speculations are rife on social media that Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians (MI) have unfollowed SRH on Instagram.

 

Did Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians unfollow SRH on Instagram?

 

After we checked the photo-sharing platform, the 'Following' section of MI does show the account of SRH, which clearly disapproves of online claims. However, when we checked Rohit Sharma's profile, the Sunrisers Hyderabad account was missing from the 'Following' section. But, it is still not confirmed whether Rohit was following the official Instagram handle of the Hyderabad-based franchise before.

 

When social media users claimed unfollowing of SRH by MI and Rohit

 

Several users on social media made big claims that Rohit Sharma and the five-time IPL champions franchise have unfollowed SRH due to the ongoing controversy. Check out some of these posts.

 

 

Meanwhile, the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to commence on March 28 with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match. The Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
It's Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur as TMC announces 291 candidates for West Bengal polls, check list here
It's Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur as TMC rolls out list
As Israel claims Ali Larijani is killed, Iranian security chief posts on X, pays tribute to 'dear martyrs'
As Israel claims Ali Larijani is killed, Iran's security chief posts on X
Ali Larijani, Iran's powerful political leader: How his family took hold of country's political regime
Ali Larijani, Iran's powerful political leader: His influential political family
Salim Khan health update: Veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan's father discharged from Mumbai hospital after a month
Salim Khan health update: Veteran screenwriter discharged from Mumbai hospital
Multiple Teams, One Platform: What Makes Banking Technology Actually Work
Multiple Teams, One Platform: What Makes Banking Technology Actually Work
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Peaky Blinders, Jazz City; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Border 2, Peaky Blinders, Jazz City, Chiraiya
From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for air strike in Kabul
From Rashid Khan to Naveen ul Haq: Afghanistan cricketers slam Pakistan for
Mojtaba Khamenei family: Father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wife Zahra Haddad-Adel, son killed in US-Israel attack; How many children did he have?
Mojtaba Khamenei family: Father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wife and son
Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian takes spotlight: Know why they broke up, relationship timeline decoded
Amid dating rumours with Vijay, Trisha's broken engagement with Varun Manian
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘contribute to deaths of Indians’
Sunil Gavaskar slams Kavya Maran-owned SRH over Abrar Ahmed signing, says fees ‘
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement