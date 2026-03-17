Did Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians unfollow Sunrisers Hyderabad on Instagram? Viral social media claim sparks buzz

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Social media has been abuzz after several posts claim that Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians have unfollowed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Instagram, following Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed's signing in The Hundred 2026 Auction.
Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been making headlines ever since its sister franchise, Sunrisers Leeds, in The Hundred league bought Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed for GBP 190,000 (roughly Rs 2.34 crore) for the upcoming edition. Amid the ongoing controversy, speculations are rife on social media that Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians (MI) have unfollowed SRH on Instagram.
After we checked the photo-sharing platform, the 'Following' section of MI does show the account of SRH, which clearly disapproves of online claims. However, when we checked Rohit Sharma's profile, the Sunrisers Hyderabad account was missing from the 'Following' section. But, it is still not confirmed whether Rohit was following the official Instagram handle of the Hyderabad-based franchise before.
Several users on social media made big claims that Rohit Sharma and the five-time IPL champions franchise have unfollowed SRH due to the ongoing controversy. Check out some of these posts.
Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma unfollowed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Instagram.— hey.anshh (@Onlyanshh) March 14, 2026
Kavya Maran Bought a Pakistani player sidelining the emotions of Indian people, Now IPL franchise has started boycotting them.
Nation above Everything. pic.twitter.com/YvOhoxdZPz
Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma unfollowed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Instagram.— Courageous (@CourageousRo) March 13, 2026
Kavya Maran Bought a Pakistani player sidelining the emotions of Indian people, Now IPL franchise has started boycotting them.
Nation above Everything. pic.twitter.com/r1JyfTY7Rf
Rohit Sharma has unfollowed the Instagram handle of Sunrisers Hyderabad!!— Narender Kumar (@narender_k66027) March 17, 2026
When it comes to the nation, Rohit bhai is always the first one to stand strong with his country.
Remember the name — Rohit “The Hitman” Sharma @BCCI @sunrisersleeds pic.twitter.com/8T3ZbDH7sj
Meanwhile, the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to commence on March 28 with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match. The Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29.