Did Ravindra Jadeja deactivate his Instagram account amid CSK exit talks ahead of IPL 2026? Here's the truth

Amid the ongoing rumours about Ravindra Jadeja being swapped by Sanju Samson, the Instagram handle of the Yellow Army all-rounder is unavailable for some reason. Know the whole matter.

Ravindra Jadeja, Team India's star all-rounder, also has an illustrious career in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. Several media reports recently claimed that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in discussion with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) over a possible trade of Sanju Samson with Jadeja and Sam Curran. Amid the ongoing chatter, Indian cricket fans have noticed that Jadeja's official handle on Instagram is not visible for some reason. Fans are also wondering whether Jadeja has deactivated his Instagram handle himself or if his account has been suspended due to another factor.

Ravindra Jadeja has been an important resource for CSK over the years since he joined the franchise in 2012. In the IPL 2025 Auction, Jadeja was retained by CSK for a whopping Rs 18 crore. Jadeja has won IPL titles four times, once with RR and three times with CSK. He has been playing for the Chennai-based franchise since 2012, except for the 2016 and 2017 editions of IPL, when CSK was banned for two years.

Ravindra Jadeja's IPL career

Jadeja's IPL career began with the tournament's inception in 2008 when he was signed by RR. He played for the Jaipur-based franchise for two seasons before moving to Kochi Tuskers Kerala. He was signed by CSK in 2012 and has been a part of the Yellow Army to date, except for the 2016 and 2017 seasons of IPL, when he played for Gujarat Lions.

In IPL, Jadeja has played 254 matches so far, wherein he has scored 3,260 runs with an average of 27.86, including five half-centuries. He also has 170 wickets to his name, including one 5-wicket haul and three 4-wicket hauls.