Bihar Election 2025: 3.7 Crore voters to decide fate of 1,302 candidates in Second phase, Tejashwi, Rahul Target ECI
Major update from Sunny Deol's team on Dharmendra's health condition: 'He's under...'
Another massive explosives haul in Faridabad, police seize over 2500 kg ammonium nitrate from J-K doctor's house
SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 likely in November: Check exam pattern, marking scheme and other key details
Fact Check: Dharmendra is NOT on ventilator at Breach Candy Hospital, veteran actor's team breaks silence on his health update
Defending democracy or political opportunism?
Dharmendra hospitalised live update: 89-year-old superstar under observation at Breach Candy Hospital
Did Ravindra Jadeja deactivate his Instagram account amid CSK exit talks ahead of IPL 2026? Here's the truth
Dwarka Expressway: Toll collection begins, NHAI introduces special local passes; check rates, full details
Who is Muzammil Shakil? J-K doctor who hid 350 kg explosives in Faridabad house
CRICKET
Amid the ongoing rumours about Ravindra Jadeja being swapped by Sanju Samson, the Instagram handle of the Yellow Army all-rounder is unavailable for some reason. Know the whole matter.
Ravindra Jadeja, Team India's star all-rounder, also has an illustrious career in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. Several media reports recently claimed that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in discussion with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) over a possible trade of Sanju Samson with Jadeja and Sam Curran. Amid the ongoing chatter, Indian cricket fans have noticed that Jadeja's official handle on Instagram is not visible for some reason. Fans are also wondering whether Jadeja has deactivated his Instagram handle himself or if his account has been suspended due to another factor.
Ravindra Jadeja has been an important resource for CSK over the years since he joined the franchise in 2012. In the IPL 2025 Auction, Jadeja was retained by CSK for a whopping Rs 18 crore. Jadeja has won IPL titles four times, once with RR and three times with CSK. He has been playing for the Chennai-based franchise since 2012, except for the 2016 and 2017 editions of IPL, when CSK was banned for two years.
Jadeja's IPL career began with the tournament's inception in 2008 when he was signed by RR. He played for the Jaipur-based franchise for two seasons before moving to Kochi Tuskers Kerala. He was signed by CSK in 2012 and has been a part of the Yellow Army to date, except for the 2016 and 2017 seasons of IPL, when he played for Gujarat Lions.
In IPL, Jadeja has played 254 matches so far, wherein he has scored 3,260 runs with an average of 27.86, including five half-centuries. He also has 170 wickets to his name, including one 5-wicket haul and three 4-wicket hauls.