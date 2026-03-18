Did Ravichandran Ashwin blame Gautam Gambhir for 'forcing' his retirement? Spin legend speaks out

Ravichandran Ashwin has addressed speculation linking Gautam Gambhir to his retirement, opening up about the emotions and “bitterness” surrounding his decision. The veteran spinner clarified viral claims while shedding light on the circumstances that led to his exit from the game.

Back in late 2024, the Indian cricket team was touring Australia, and nobody saw it coming—Ravichandran Ashwin suddenly announced his retirement right in the middle of the series. It rattled fans and players alike. The tour ended on a sour note for India too; they lost 3-1 and handed over the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after holding onto it for ten years.

A lot of people started pointing fingers at Gautam Gambhir, who was the coach at the time. Rumors swirled that Gambhir’s decision to play Washington Sundar instead of Ashwin pushed the veteran off-spinner to leave so abruptly. Cricket circles buzzed with gossip—was that really the breaking point?

Jump ahead to early 2026. Ashwin’s finally lifted the lid on what happened, and whether he carries any grudges against Gambhir. He spoke at the RevSports Conclave and gave everyone a straight answer, clearing up all the speculation.

"One of my strongest assets, I feel, is my ability to make decisions. Whether it's right or wrong is for people to debate. But at the end of the day, it's my life. I need to do it on my terms. The moment, I think, at Perth, when we had Jaddu and myself as the lead spinners in the side, and Washy played that game in Perth, and then the next game, again, I came in, and then I had to again make way, was kind of suggestive or indicative to me that my time was up. And if somebody else had to come and take up that place, by all means, they need their space and time. And I'm not one of those guys who will hang around, you know, wanting to see if I can make a comeback. I've had far too many. I've come far, far too much in my life to be able to, you know, dilly-dally around with all those things," he said.

"If somebody has to have angst against Gautam, it's me, right? I come out on his second or third tour as coach. My dad is huge well wisher. He might have some angst on the outside. When I came back from Australia, he said something in the media. I have consistently told him that 'do not speak ill of a player when I am in the house'. We have fought over these things. Gautam, the coach, has a job to do for me in many ways, and even if he thought that I must move on or Virat must move on or Rohit must move on, it's okay; it's fine because he has a job to do. And at that particular instance, if I felt bitter about it, that's also okay because it's my emotion. But if you detach yourself from that, it's clear to me that he has a job to do, and maybe I do not have a future in his regime," he added.

"But I have always wanted to shed ego as the first thing in my life, and I'm still in the process of shedding ego. We all are human beings. It comes to us. But if you detach yourself, things do make sense. Sometimes, because of the adulation we get in this country, we do end up thinking that we are invincible, which is not the case," he went on to say.

Now, looking at Ashwin’s stats—it’s hard not to be impressed. He finished his test career with 537 wickets from 106 matches. That puts him just behind Anil Kumble, who leads Indian bowlers with 619 wickets. When you widen the lens and look at global cricket, Ashwin stands ninth on the list of highest test wicket-takers. His legacy as one of India’s greatest spin bowlers is pretty much set, regardless of how the drama with Gambhir played out. And honestly, the cricket world still feels the impact of his absence.

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