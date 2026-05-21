Did MS Dhoni handpick Ruturaj Gaikwad? Ex-India star questions CSK leadership transition

Fresh questions have surfaced around Chennai Super Kings’ leadership transition after an ex-India cricketer raised doubts over MS Dhoni’s role in Ruturaj Gaikwad’s appointment as captain. The remarks have reignited debate around CSK’s succession planning.

Former Indian cricketer S Badrinath didn’t hold back when he called out the Chennai Super Kings for their confusion around MS Dhoni’s future. Dhoni hasn’t played a single match this season. A calf injury sidelined him first, then a thumb issue kept him out even longer. To make things worse, he rarely showed up to CSK’s games. Whispers about his fitness have been nonstop, but updates were almost nonexistent. The last time fans saw him at the stadium was during CSK’s home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he just mingled with the team and jogged on the field for a bit—no real sign of a comeback.

Badrinath voiced what a lot of people were thinking: “There’s always uncertainty before every game. People keep asking—will Dhoni play? Won’t he? The way CSK has handled this whole saga just hasn’t made sense. No one knows what’s actually going on. Are they keeping it mysterious just to get people talking? Or is there some business motive behind all this? Are these mind games, or just part of how things work at CSK?”

He didn’t stop there. Badrinath also weighed in on the talk around CSK’s new leadership. Rumor is, Dhoni personally picked Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain. But Badrinath questioned that story. “To be honest, no one knows if Dhoni really wanted Gaikwad as captain. That shouldn’t fall on him, anyway; that kind of call should come from the management. At most, Dhoni could have suggested someone, but the responsibility belongs to the management. And knowing Dhoni, if he had a real say, I’d bet he would’ve leaned toward someone like Ravindra Jadeja, not Gaikwad.”

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The 2026 season has gone off the rails for CSK. Their chances to make the playoffs are all but gone. Under Gaikwad, the team has looked off; the decision-making, Badrinath says, just hasn’t been good enough—especially when it comes to signing players.

He pointed out the team’s strategy, or lack of it, in picking up new recruits. “Brevis, Mhatre, Urvil Patel—they were just last-minute replacements. CSK didn’t have some master plan to get them. Honestly, they just got lucky. Even when they managed a smart buy like Sanju Samson, it was through a trade—they had to give up Jadeja and Sam Curran for that to happen. I don’t see any move they’ve made that was clearly their own successful strategy.”

Badrinath made it clear: for a club with CSK’s legacy, this kind of muddled planning, both in player management and communication, just isn’t good enough. Fans deserve more honesty, and the team deserves a more focused approach both on and off the field.

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