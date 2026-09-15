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Did MEA play a role in India’s Asia Cup trophy decision? Ministry clarifies

The Ministry of External Affairs has clarified its role in the Asia Cup trophy row after Harmanpreet Kaur-led India refused to accept the trophy from ACC president Mohsin Naqvi.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 07:56 PM IST

Did MEA play a role in India’s Asia Cup trophy decision? Ministry clarifies
MEA has clarified its role in the Asia Cup trophy row.(Screengrab from MEA video)
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday issued a clarification over its alleged role in the refusal of the Asia Cup 2026 trophy from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, who also happens to be the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and the interior minister of Pakistan.

 

After clinching the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final against Sri Lanka, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side refused to accept the winning trophy from Naqvi, just like the men's side did one year ago. The post-match presentation ceremony ended after the Sri Lankan side and other match officials were handed their medals.

 

MEA clarifies its role in Asia Cup trophy row

 

While addressing a biweekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that this was a matter that falls under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and comes within its jurisdiction. Answering to the question, Jaiswal said, ''The matter falls under the BCCI's purview and comes within its jurisdiction.''

 

What happened in post-match presentation ceremony of Asia Cup 2026?

 

Firstly, the presentation ceremony was delayed, and when it commenced, match officials were presented with their medals. After this, Sri Lankan players were presented with their runners-up medals, and captain Chamari Athapaththu with the prize money of $15,000.

 

The ceremony ended after this, as the Indian side refused to accept the trophy and prize money from Naqvi. Similar circumstances took place last year when the men's cricket team avoided the ceremony and Naqvi was seen standing on the stage in humiliation; only this time, the women's team and support staff were not even present on the field.

 

Meanwhile, India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and in the finals defeated the defending champions by 72 runs to clinch their eighth title.

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