Did LSG lose faith in Rishabh Pant after poor IPL 2025? Sanjiv Goenka issues big clarification

Speculation around Rishabh Pant’s future at Lucknow Super Giants intensified after his disappointing Indian Premier League 2025 campaign. Amid rumours of a possible release, franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka finally addressed the chatter and clarified the team’s stance.

Rishabh Pant had a disappointing season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The left-handed batsman was acquired by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a staggering Rs 27 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. After LSG released their captain KL Rahul prior to the bidding, they aggressively pursued Pant and secured him for an impressive sum. Unfortunately, the season did not unfold as anticipated for the team, as Pant struggled to bring out the best in the squad. Consequently, LSG ended up in seventh place on the table, with six victories and eight defeats across 14 matches.

Adding to the challenges was Pant's performance as a batsman. He managed to score only 269 runs in 14 games, despite achieving a century. His season average was 24.45, and his strike rate was recorded at 133.17.

Following the overall performance, there was speculation that LSG might part ways with the player. However, Pant was ultimately retained before the mini-auction held in December last year.

Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of LSG, has come to Pant's defense regarding his lackluster form, stating that the franchise had no plans to exclude him.

"If a captain is deprived of his four key bowlers, what is he expected to do? We must, therefore, assess the resources he actually had at his disposal. I have complete faith in him. Sometimes, when people speculate about whether Rishabh will be retained or not, I simply look at it and laugh. Perhaps certain social media platforms are merely chasing views; Sanjiv Goenka makes for a convenient punching bag" Goenka told SportsTak.

The LSG owner commended Pant's dedication to the team. "He is excellent. He is straightforward and direct in his communication. He strives to give 100 per cent to the franchise. Therefore, when a player, regardless of whether he is the captain or not, gives his absolute 100 per cent, you cannot reasonably expect anything more from him," he added.

In total, Pant has participated in 125 IPL matches, amassing 3,553 runs with an average of 34.16 and a strike rate of 147.61. LSG will kick off their IPL 2026 season with a match against the Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1.

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