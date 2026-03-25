Did Lalit Modi float franchise-based cricket idea in 1998 before IPL? Ex-India star makes BIG claim

Did you know Lalit Modi had proposed the idea of a franchise-based T20 league to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nearly a decade before the Indian Premier League was launched in 2008? Here’s how the bold idea was initially rejected.

IPL 2026 is just days away, and you can feel the buzz everywhere. Hard to believe it's already the 19th season—this tournament has come a long way since 2008. Back then, no one quite knew what to expect, but now the IPL isn't just a domestic league—it's a global phenomenon. And honestly, much of that goes back to Lalit Modi. He dreamed it up, led the charge as the first chairman and commissioner, and really set the wheels in motion, at least until 2010.

People love the spectacle: the auctions, the crazy bidding wars, the stars flying in from every cricketing corner of the world. It's become the stage where everyone wants to play. That said, it’s wild to think franchise-based T20 cricket almost happened a decade sooner. According to Saba Karim, Modi actually pitched this whole concept to the BCCI back in 1997 or 1998. There were plenty of supporters for the idea, especially from Bengal, but nothing came of it. If only the board had backed it then—who knows how different the cricket landscape might look.

"Many people don't know that Mr Lalit Modi came up with the T20 franchise cricket concept in 1997-98. Long before the IPL actually started, he submitted a proposal to the BCCI suggesting the creation of a league like it. There was no concept of T20s back then, it was primarily ODIs," he said while speaking to DD Sports.

"We were going to make a team for Bengal. We had even signed a contract with them. It was decided that there would be two to three players from outside in each team. It did not materialise due to various reasons. But it remained in our minds that we should have a league like this," he added.

T20 cricket itself is a relatively fresh chapter if you look at the bigger history. England hosted the very first T20 match in 2003. The first international T20 game came not long after, in 2005, with Australia taking on New Zealand. That format caught on fast; South Africa hosted the first T20 World Cup just two years later in 2007. The IPL picked up right where the World Cup left off, launching in 2008 and instantly capturing the imagination of fans and players alike. Now, there’s no contest—the IPL sits at the very top as the world's most watched and most valuable cricket league.

Looking back, Rajasthan Royals lifted the trophy in the IPL’s debut season, surprising almost everyone. This year, Royal Challengers Bangalore step in as the defending champs—finally, after all those years of heartbreak. And then, of course, you've got Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, joint leaders in the title race with five championships each. Out of the current ten teams, a few—Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals—are still hunting their first ever win.

Also read| IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah missing from Mumbai Indians nets so far - Will he feature against KKR?