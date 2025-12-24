Did Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant cross the line? South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma breaks silence on 'bauna' controversy

Temba Bavuma has addressed the ‘Bauna’ controversy from the IND vs SA Test series, revealing he spoke directly with Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. Bavuma said the issue was discussed calmly, stressing mutual respect and clarity after the on-field exchange.

South African Test captain Temba Bavuma has finally addressed the unpleasant comment made during the series against India, disclosing that both Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant offered their apologies to him. He also discussed Shukri Conrad's 'grovel' statement following their Test series victory.

South Africa triumphed in the Test series with a score of 2-0, marking the end of a 25-year wait for a Test series win in India. However, controversy arose when Pant and Bumrah referred to Bavuma as a bauna, a term that translates to dwarf. Bavuma shared that when these players expressed their apologies, he was unaware of the situation and had to consult with the media manager.

"I know from my side, there was an incident where they said something in their language about me. At the end of the day, two senior players, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, came and apologised. When the apology was made, I was in the dark about what it was about, I hadn't heard it at the time, and I needed to check in with our media manager about it," Bavuma was quoted as saying to ESPN Cricinfo.

"What happens on the field, stays on the field, but you don't forget what is said. You use it as fuel and motivation, but there are no grudges per se," he added.

Another debate arose when Conrad disclosed their desire for the host to beg during this Test series. This comment was likened to former England captain Tony Greig's contentious statements about the West Indies. Bavuma acknowledged that Conrad could have chosen his words more wisely.

"Shukri also took some heat for his 'grovel' remark. I was put under pressure by the media on that side, asking me to clarify the comments that were made. I thought Shukri was the man best positioned to give context to it all," he added.

"The first time I heard about it, it had that unsavoury taste to it, but I think it just reminded me how tough and competitive the Test series was and what it meant to certain individuals within the group. Shukri spoke after the ODI series and put that issue to bed. In hindsight, he said he could have chosen a better word, and I agree with him," he concluded.

Also read| Jaipur crowd's 'Rohit bhai ko bowling do' chant during Vijay Hazare Trophy match sends internet into frenzy