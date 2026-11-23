In the post-match presser, Shubman Gill broke his silence on Mohammed Siraj's omission from the Wellington Test, also revealing how the pacer reacted.

The first Test in the 2-match series between India and New Zealand ended in a draw after the hosts managed to showcase resilience on Day 5 and foiled the visitors' plan. Ever since the beginning of the game, Mohammed Siraj's absence from the Playing XI has been one of the talking points, and Indian skipper Shubman Gill finally broke his silence on the selection call during the post-match press conference.

Calling it a 'difficult decision', Gill explained why Siraj was not picked despite his close relationship with the pacer. Gill also revealed how Siraj reacted after he spoke to the pacer before the game.

Shubman Gill reveals why Mohammed Siraj was dropped

During the post-match presser, Gill said, ''Siraj's a really good friend and dropping him was a really tough call. We have played lot together and I know him since early days. I had a chat with him before the Test explaining him the call, and he understood that. See every player will see a phase where they are not at their peak, and we picked on current form. The kind of player Siraj is, he will do a better comeback from here.''

Wellington, New Zealand | Over exclusion of Mohammed Siraj from the New Zealand Test match, Test Captain Shubman Gill says, "Siraj is a great player and a great bowler who has done very well for India. Before all of that, he is a good friend of mine. Leaving him behind was a very tough decision for me as well. It was a tough decision for me. But you have to see which bowlers are in form. I had this conversation with him before the match and told him that he would be missing this match. He understood the logic behind it and why someone else was picked." (file pic of Shubman Gill) — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

Gill explains why India did not use remaining overs

For those unversed, there were still 15 overs left (nearly one hour of gameplay) on Day 5 but players shook hands, as the match ended in a draw. Elaborating on the decision, Gill said, ''If there was a little bit more in the wicket, maybe, but fast bowlers were tired; they have bowled almost 50 overs in the match, all of them. So, and also keeping, there's a quick turnaround with the next match in only three days with travel tomorrow. So, we wanted to keep all our bowlers fresh. And, didn't really think having 5-10 extra overs would have helped that much.''

With this result, India and New Zealand both earned four World Test Championship (WTC) points, but their winning percentage (PCT) suffered slightly.