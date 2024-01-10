Headlines

Union Minister Smriti Irani visits Madinah, meets Indian Haj volunteers, Umrah pilgrims

X-Men, Narcos actor Adan Canto dies at 42 after battle with cancer

‘Did I drink alcohol on ground or....’: Praveen Kumar makes shocking allegations against India star

Pleas filed in SC seeking review of verdict upholding revocation of Article 370

Pankaj Tripathi opens up about stereotypes in Bollywood: 'Mukesh Ambani would never be cast as a rich man since....'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Union Minister Smriti Irani visits Madinah, meets Indian Haj volunteers, Umrah pilgrims

X-Men, Narcos actor Adan Canto dies at 42 after battle with cancer

‘Did I drink alcohol on ground or....’: Praveen Kumar makes shocking allegations against India star

Hypothyroidism: 8 tips to reduce thyroid symptoms

3 teams that have defeated RCB in IPL finals

Amazing health benefits of Mediterranean diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Pankaj Tripathi opens up about stereotypes in Bollywood: 'Mukesh Ambani would never be cast as a rich man since....'

Kangana Ranaut defends Vicky Jain's mom for 'strong point of view': 'After Sushant left Ankita...'

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, son Azad sing Ek Hazaron Mein for Ira Khan at her sangeet ceremony, see viral video

HomeCricket

Cricket

‘Did I drink alcohol on ground or....’: Praveen Kumar makes shocking allegations against India star

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar recently spoke about how there was one senior player who ruined his image during his time with the national team. Praveen suggested that a certain individual maligned his name due to his alcohol-drinking habits.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 07:55 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 2017, Praveen Kumar bid farewell to his illustrious cricket career, concluding with his final appearances in various formats. Known for his magical bowling skills as a right-arm medium pacer, he left a lasting impression, playing his last IPL match for Gujarat Lions and representing Uttar Pradesh in first-class and List-A matches. The following year marked the end of his T20 career. Despite cricket's growing prominence in India, the doors to the national team had closed for Praveen back in 2012.

In a recent interview with 'The Lallantop,' Praveen Kumar candidly shared his disappointment over missed opportunities and unfulfilled coaching aspirations post-retirement. Despite possessing the desire to contribute to cricket as a coach, mentor, or guide, he found himself excluded from such roles.

The crux of the issue, as Praveen revealed, was the misinformation circulating about his alleged alcohol addiction, hindering his prospects in coaching and mentorship. Denying the accusations, he questioned the validity of the claims: 'Did I drink on the ground or open the bottle in the dressing room?'

Speaking about his international career spanning 6Tests, 68 ODIs, and 10 T20Is from 2007 to 2012, Praveen acknowledged the challenges he faced. He disclosed that certain senior players had advised him to abstain from drinking when he joined the Indian team. Despite the prevalent alcohol consumption culture within the team, his name was unfairly tarnished by someone spreading negativity. While Praveen refrained from naming the individual on camera, he emphasized that the person had played a role in ruining his image.

The aftermath of these challenges took a toll on Praveen's mental health, leading him into a state of depression. Despite his significant contributions to Indian cricket, he found himself overlooked and unappreciated. Seeking solace, he spent time in Haridwar for reflection.

Reflecting on his impactful international career, Praveen Kumar showcased exceptional skills with the new ball, troubling top-order batters with his prodigious swing. A key figure in India's successes, injuries prevented him from having a sustained career. He missed the 2011 World Cup due to injury and played his last international match in March 2012 against South Africa.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WhatsApp users will soon be able to listen music together on a video call

Delhi: Woman grooves in convertible car on busy road, video goes viral

Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to 'work from car', new app on the way

CEO kills her 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, travels with body in bag

Weather update: Cold wave to persist in Delhi-NCR for 3 more days, temperature to fall further

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE