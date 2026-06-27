Did Hardik Pandya secretly marry Mahieka Sharma? Viral posts spark wedding buzz

A viral photo claiming Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma secretly got married has taken social media by storm. However, the viral image has raised more questions than answers. Take a look.

Hardik Pandya is again trending on social media over a viral pic of himself, also featuring his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. It captivated the attention of many as Mahieka is seen wearing Sindoor on her head in the viral picture. The image quickly went viral with several social media handles claiming that the couple secretly got married in a private ceremony. The viral picture also features an elderly woman

Did Hardik secretly marry Mahieka?

There is no official confirmation from either Hardik or Mahieka to support such claims. Moreover, the viral image's authenticity cannot be confirmed, and it could potentially be AI-generated.

Earlier this week, Mahieka was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing the same outfit which is seen in the viral picture. But, in the meantime, until either Hardik Pandya or Mahieka Sharma issues an official statement, it is advisable to treat the claims as unverified and avoid jumping to conclusions.

हार्दिक पांड्या ने चुप-चाप कर ली शादी



हार्दिक और महिका शर्मा एक साल से रिलेशनशिप में थे, दोनों परिवार की तरह लीविंग में साथ रहते थे



महिका शर्मा माथे पर सिंदूर पहनी हैं, साथ में महिका की मां दोनों को आशीर्वाद दे रही हैं



दोनों प्राइवेट सेरेमनी में शादी…Read News pic.twitter.com/MWTJERcXXP — Chitra Pandit (@Chitra_speak) June 27, 2026

Hardik and Mahieka's relationship at a glance

It is believed that Hardik and Mahieka have been dating each other since last year, and their first dating rumours surfaced in September 2025 when fans noticed the cricketer in several posts of the model's Instagram handle.

However, nearly a month later, the duo confirmed their relationship during Hardik's birthday. Since then, Mahieka is often seen cheering Hardik during his cricket matches, including at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

For those unversed, before dating Mahieka, Hardik Pandya was married to actress Natasa Stankovic, with whom he shares a son. The couple officially parted ways and divorced in July 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik is often seen sharing valuable time with his son, Agastya, as he is co-parenting him with his ex-wife.